Tema daycare reopens after microlight aircraft crash

The exact spot where the microlight aircraft crashed has been converted into a playground for the learners

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has reopened its Daycare Centre at Community One, nearly a month after a microlight aircraft crash at the facility claimed the lives of two people on board.

The reopening follows minor refurbishment works, including repainting and general restoration to create a more welcoming environment for pupils.

The exact spot where the aircraft crash-landed has been converted into a playground, symbolising renewal and the Assembly’s resolve to reclaim the space for positive use.

Ahead of the reopening, learners, parents and facilitators underwent psychological assessments organised by the Assembly in collaboration with the Mental Health Authority to help them process the trauma associated with the incident and prepare for a return to normal school life.

Traditional, Christian and Islamic rites were also performed to cleanse the site spiritually, reflecting the community’s diverse beliefs and collective desire for healing.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ebi Bright, described the reopening as a moment of resilience and renewal following the March 16 tragedy.

“This is a day of deep reflection, but also a day of renewal. We are not defined by what happened here, but by how we respond to it. Today, we declare a fresh start,” she said.

She paid tribute to the victims, Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, describing them as heroes whose actions helped avert a greater disaster when their aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, crashed within the daycare premises while travelling from Ho to Accra.

Ms Bright said the incident underscored the need for enhanced safety measures, particularly in areas frequented by children.

“To the parents, I understand your concerns. Your children’s safety remains our highest priority. This reopening comes with renewed commitment, stricter safeguards, and a shared responsibility to ensure such an incident never happens again,” she said.

She further urged that schools, hospitals and other public facilities be treated as critical safety zones, calling for improved vigilance and emergency preparedness across the metropolis.

Some facilitators and parents expressed relief at the reopening, noting that it would restore normalcy and provide a safe space for learning.

A former Tema Area Head of The Church of Pentecost and family head of the deceased, Matthew Larbi Wettey, expressed gratitude to God and stakeholders for their support to the bereaved families.

“We thank God that it was only our grandchildren who lost their lives in the process of saving others. It could have been far worse,” he said.

He commended the swift response of the security services and school authorities, and offered prayers for the children.

“We pray that such a tragedy will never happen again. May these children grow to become great individuals and testify to God’s grace in their lives,” he said.

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