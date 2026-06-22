THE LAW 101: Regulating the trigger- The legal boundaries of gun ownership, use obligations, and sanctions

Samson Lardy Anyenini

The recent violence over the headship processes of the Kristo Asafo Mission is a sobering reminder of how quickly institutional friction can turn bloody when firearms are brought into the equation. In the aftermath of such disturbances, a familiar pattern emerges: the state steps in, and the police routinely discover that the weapons deployed were entirely unregistered. For anyone who owns a firearm or is contemplating getting one, understanding the strict boundaries of the law is not a matter of academic interest - it is a matter of keeping your liberty.

I have offered education on this subject a couple of times, but let’s remind ourselves of the dictates of the law to avoid the potential of five years in jail. The primary custodian of these boundaries is the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1972 (N.R.C.D. 9). To avoid the catastrophic legal consequences of unlawful possession and reckless use, every citizen must understand their exact statutory obligations, the limits of self-defense, and the uncompromising sanctions the state imposes.

The absolute obligation to register and renew

Under our laws, holding a firearm is a highly regulated privilege, never an inherent right. The state demands absolute visibility over every weapon within its borders. Section 1 (1) of the Act establishes this foundational mandate with zero ambiguity, dictating that "A person who owns, possesses or controls arms or ammunition shall forthwith apply to register those arms or ammunition at the nearest police station".

This registration requirement is so sweeping that it overrides any prior clearances. Even if an individual was granted a license or permit under a completely different law before this Act came into force, they remain legally bound to register their weapon under this provision. The state formalizes this process through strict schedules, requiring applicants to sign a solemn declaration affirming that their intended use is entirely lawful and that they have concealed no material facts.

Furthermore, a firearm permit is not a lifetime authorization. Under Section 2, a standard permit is temporary and remains valid for only six months, or for a period determined by the Inspector-General of Police. To maintain lawful possession, Section 4 requires gun owners to proactively apply to renew their permits on or before the exact date of expiry. The moment a permit lapses, the weapon becomes an unauthorized, illegal firearm.

Strict restrictions on transfer and public use

A common, dangerous misconception is that a licensed gun owner is free to lend, gift, or pass their weapon to a relative or associate for protection. The law strictly forbids such informal transfers. Section 3 explicitly commands that a valid permit holder "shall not sell, dispose of or part with the possession of those arms or ammunition to any other person" without first applying in writing to the IGP. If the state grants permission, the original permit must be surrendered to the issuing authority so the weapon can be formally re-registered in the name of the new holder.

Similarly, carrying a weapon into a public space to intimidate rivals or project power is a severe breach of public order. Section 7 of the Act establishes that, except under the precise terms of a specific permit or with the prior written consent of the IGP, no person shall "publicly display any arms or ammunition or discharge a fire-arm or any other weapon in a public place". While the law carves out a narrow exception for the performance of traditional ceremonies, it offers absolutely no leniency for administrative, private security guards, political, or religious altercations.

The true limits of protection and self-defense

Beyond the administrative requirements of registration, there is a profound need for public education regarding when a firearm can lawfully be discharged. Many mistakenly believe that merely owning a licensed gun gives them the right to shoot an adversary during a heated provocation. It does not. Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei of the Supreme Court of Ghana stresses the education that “[p]rovocation is not a defence to any offence apart from murder, and in murder cases it is a partial defence.” A successful proof of extreme provocation in murder only secures a reduction in the conviction of murder to manslaughter. In other words, instead of being sentenced to death, you get to spend the rest of your entire life in prison.

Firearms kept for protection are strictly governed by the principles of criminal law regarding provocation and self-defense. A gun may only be used to inflict lethal force where there is an imminent, actual threat of death or grievous bodily harm. If a person can reasonably prevent or stop a crime, or protect their property, without resorting to gunfire, shooting to cause injury will not be legally excused. No amount of provocation - whether an insult, a property dispute, or a leadership tussle - justifies pulling a trigger if the threat to life is not absolute.

Even when a firearm is used in self-defense and results in a fatality, the law scrutinizes the proportionality of the force used with immense rigor. If the retaliation is found to be excessive or unreasonable under the circumstances, the shooter will not walk away free. As I have already noted, a claim of self-defense or extreme provocation may only serve to reduce a conviction from murder to manslaughter, which still carries a heavy, life-altering prison sentence. Securing an acquittal when death is intentionally caused by civilian’s use of a gun could be like the getting a camel through the eye of a needle.

Statutory offenses and uncompromising sanctions

When individuals bypass the state's regulatory framework, the criminal justice system responds decisively. Section 11 of the Act states that it is a profound violation of public safety to find firearms, arms of war, or ammunition in the possession of an individual, or kept in any private space, "without the proper authority".

Section 26 further details the explicit actions that will instantly expose you to state prosecution:

Contravening any restriction or condition imposed on a valid permit.

Obstructing a member of the Police Service or the Armed Forces executing their duties under the Act.

Willfully making a false statement in connection with any application.

Forging, altering, or defacing an official permit.

Knowingly possessing or controlling explosives, including gunpowder or fuses, under circumstances that give rise to a reasonable suspicion that it is not for a lawful purpose.

The state enforces these boundaries through heavy statutory penalties. Under Section 26, anyone who commits an offense under this Act is liable upon summary conviction to a fine, a term of imprisonment, or both. Given that a single penalty unit is valued at GHS 12.00, the maximum statutory fine of one thousand penalty units translates to a substantial financial penalty of GHS 12,000.00. Alternatively, or concurrently, the court can sentence the offender to a prison term not exceeding five years.

To ensure that offenders are thoroughly stripped of their means to cause harm, Section 9 dictates that any arms or ammunition "used in the commission of a criminal offence" or held unlawfully are automatically "forfeited to the Republic". Finally, Section 25 empowers the court upon conviction to suspend or entirely revoke any license, permit, or authorization the offender holds, permanently disqualifying them from legal gun ownership.

The verdict

Ownership of a firearm is a grave responsibility wrapped in a tight web of legal obligations. As the fallout from the Kristo Asafo Mission incident may later demonstrate, an unregistered weapon or an unbridled temper is a direct passport to Nsawam. If you choose to own a firearm, keep it registered, renew its permit, and remember that a gun is never a tool for dispute resolution. Pulling the trigger in the absence of a direct threat to your life will cost you your fortune, your weapon, and your freedom. Keep it legal, and keep the peace. What is said about Adwoa Safo’s acts of provocation could reasonably to contained by recourse to due process of law.

I wrote about this in May 2019 following the chaos that erupted at the Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). You may never be as “lucky” as Stonebwoy who pulled a gun on stage after a brawl broke out between his camp and Shatta Wale’s entourage. You may also never be as “fortunate” as Hawa Koomson who fired gunshots during the voter registration exercise at Kasoa in July 2020, claiming self defense. Despite public outrage and calls for her arrest, no criminal prosecution was pursued against her; she admitted the act, expressed regret, and later confirmed during her 2021 ministerial vetting that the weapon was legally registered - end of story.

The State bears an unyielding obligation: it must recognize that impunity, when left unchecked, is destined to repeat itself. Crime, if tolerated, becomes entrenched. To build a just and orderly society, wrongdoing must be punished consistently, without fear or favour. Only through the steady application of justice can we cultivate discipline, deter lawlessness, and secure the foundations of a good society.

Join me on my weekly legal clinic THE LAW show on the JoyNews Channel every Sunday @ 2:00 PM.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.