Audio By Carbonatix
The World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 reached a thrilling climax on Sunday (13) as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and US compatriot Kenny Bednarek completed sprint doubles in the last track finals of the competition.
Jefferson-Wooden won the highly anticipated 200m showdown with Gabby Thomas, clocking 21.47 to move to third on the world all-time list. Bednarek, meanwhile, ran a world-leading 19.52 to take the men's 200m title.
World record-holder Alison dos Santos of Brazil produced the third-fastest time in history, 45.98, to win the men's 400m hurdles. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi was an equally popular winner, taking the men's high jump title with a world-leading 2.37m.
World mile record-holder Josh Kerr of Great Britain & NI capped his season by winning the men's 1500m in 3:29.35. Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw was even more dominant in winning the women's 5000m, finishing two seconds ahead of her nearest opponent.
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage threw a Hungarian all-comers' record of 91.09m to win the men's javelin. Saly Sarr of Senegal won the women's triple jump by just two centimetres with a leap of 15.06m.
Elsewhere, USA's Jasmine Jones won the women's 400m hurdles in a season's best of 52.45. USA were clear winners of the mixed 4x400m in 3:08.32, and Algeria's Djamel Sedjati produced a well-timed finish to take the men's 800m in 1:41.91.
Latest Stories
-
Companies that delay AI adoption risk losing market opportunities – ALX Enterprise
13 minutes
-
‘The future is bright’ – Gyan backs Black Princesses squad after U-20 World Cup exit
19 minutes
-
We should treat AI has an opportunity rather than a threat – ALX Enterprise
27 minutes
-
Malta and Ghana set sights on practical AI partnership
30 minutes
-
2026 U-20 WWC: ‘Not all wishes come true’ – Gyan inspires Black Princesses after elimination
35 minutes
-
‘I am not a magician’ – Zdravko Logarušić on Nations FC exit from Africa
49 minutes
-
Three nights. 28 titles. Ultimate history made
59 minutes
-
Ghanaian delegates at IYF 2026 could become bridges for stronger Russia ties – John Aggrey
1 hour
-
Nigeria: Over 30 dead, 50 hospitalised after consuming alcoholic substance in Ondo State
1 hour
-
UK lawmakers demand new law to address AI threat to human rights
1 hour
-
WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Black Maidens depart Accra for tournament in Yamoussokro
1 hour
-
Sweden’s center-left bloc narrowly ahead as election remains too close to call
1 hour
-
GPL 2026/27: ‘We won ugly’ – Kotoko head coach unimpressed after Lions victory
1 hour
-
7 out of 10 human trafficking cases in Ghana never reach prosecution — JoyNews Research
2 hours
-
Music, football to converge at Music Meets Football Summit 2026 in Lusaka
2 hours