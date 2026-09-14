Athletics

Three nights. 28 titles. Ultimate history made

Source: World Athletics  
  14 September 2026 9:39am
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The World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 reached a thrilling climax on Sunday (13) as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and US compatriot Kenny Bednarek completed sprint doubles in the last track finals of the competition.

Jefferson-Wooden won the highly anticipated 200m showdown with Gabby Thomas, clocking 21.47 to move to third on the world all-time list. Bednarek, meanwhile, ran a world-leading 19.52 to take the men's 200m title.

World record-holder Alison dos Santos of Brazil produced the third-fastest time in history, 45.98, to win the men's 400m hurdles. Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi was an equally popular winner, taking the men's high jump title with a world-leading 2.37m.

World mile record-holder Josh Kerr of Great Britain & NI capped his season by winning the men's 1500m in 3:29.35. Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw was even more dominant in winning the women's 5000m, finishing two seconds ahead of her nearest opponent.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage threw a Hungarian all-comers' record of 91.09m to win the men's javelin. Saly Sarr of Senegal won the women's triple jump by just two centimetres with a leap of 15.06m.

Elsewhere, USA's Jasmine Jones won the women's 400m hurdles in a season's best of 52.45. USA were clear winners of the mixed 4x400m in 3:08.32, and Algeria's Djamel Sedjati produced a well-timed finish to take the men's 800m in 1:41.91.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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