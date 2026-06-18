Tomato traders call for farmer training to boost local production

Audio By Carbonatix
Some tomato traders at the Tema Central Market have called on the government and agricultural stakeholders to strengthen farmer training programmes to improve local tomato production and reduce dependence on imports.
Madam Ayeele Adjei, a tomato trader, said farmers should be trained in modern cultivation practices, including seed selection, nursery management, pest control, irrigation, and post-harvest handling.
She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that improved farming techniques could help increase yields, reduce losses, and enhance food security.
According to her, farmers should be encouraged to cultivate tomato varieties suited to local climatic conditions and capable of withstanding transportation and storage challenges.
Madam Adjei said continuous training and technical support would enable farmers to improve productivity, particularly during the dry season when tomato supply often declines.
She also advocated improved packaging, grading, and handling practices to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the quality of tomatoes supplied to urban markets.
Madam Mary Amoako, another trader, attributed the current high prices of tomatoes partly to supply disruptions from Burkina Faso, which remains a major source of imported tomatoes during periods of low domestic production.
She said insecurity and logistical challenges in the neighbouring country had affected supplies and contributed to price increases on the Ghanaian market.
Madam Doris Adama, also a trader, said consumers continued to express concern over the rising cost of tomatoes.
She noted that some buyers now spend between GH¢10 and GH¢20 on only a few tomatoes, depending on size and quality.
The traders appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other stakeholders to intensify support for local farmers to increase production and improve the year-round availability of tomatoes.
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