National

Trassaco, Action Chapel, Caprice and others to experience 8-hour power outage

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  30 August 2026 9:23am
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an eight-hour emergency power outage in parts of the Accra East Region on Sunday, August 30.

The interruption, scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is to enable engineers to carry out emergency maintenance works on a fault affecting the network.

According to a public notice issued by ECG on Saturday, August 29, the exercise will affect parts of Trassaco, Saso, Sidalco, Signature Apartments and Cassa Trassaco.

Other affected areas include Action Chapel, the Bank of Ghana warehouse, Tip Toe Lane, Odo Rice, parts of Carprice and surrounding communities.

ECG said the temporary interruption is necessary to facilitate the emergency repairs and improve the reliability of electricity supply in the affected areas.

The power company apologised to customers for the inconvenience the exercise may cause and urged residents and businesses within the affected communities to take note of the scheduled outage.

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