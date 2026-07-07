Treasury bill rates edge up in latest BoG auction

Audio By Carbonatix
Interest rates on Government of Ghana Treasury bills increased marginally across all maturities in the latest auction conducted by the Bank of Ghana.
The 91-day Treasury bill rose to 5.87 per cent from 5.73 per cent in Auction 2013, while the 182-day bill increased to 7.79 per cent from 7.69 per cent.
The 364-day bill climbed to 12.93 per cent from 12.82 per cent, remaining the highest-yielding security among the three instruments.
The Bank of Ghana, in the auction results, said the increases were recorded in Auction 2014 compared with the previous auction.
It said bids worth billions of cedis were submitted for the three Treasury bill instruments, indicating strong investor participation.
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