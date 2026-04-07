Tree Crops Development Authority says media reports on rubber exports are misleading, demands apology

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has rejected recent media reports alleging under-invoicing in Ghana’s raw rubber exports, describing the publications as misleading, unverified, and “paid propaganda.”

In a formal response, the Authority said the reports were not based on credible data and failed to consult the statutory regulator of the tree crops sector. “The media house did not seek our input before publishing, despite TCDA being the mandated regulator. This points to a predetermined narrative rather than a genuine investigation,” the Authority stated.

TCDA highlighted that comparisons between 2024 and 2025 export figures were misleading, noting that the export permit system for raw rubber only came into effect on May 2, 2025. “Any comparison with 2024 data, when no such system existed, is inaccurate,” the Authority said.

The Authority also dismissed claims that annual average rubber prices indicate under-invoicing, explaining that monthly minimum producer prices fluctuate with global market trends, making annual averages unreliable.

Figures cited in the reports, including $49.6 million and $21 million, were described as unsubstantiated. TCDA stressed that no official institution, including the Ghana Revenue Authority or the Ministry of Finance, has validated these claims.

Addressing assertions that exporters were retaining proceeds abroad, the Authority noted that only the Bank of Ghana has authority over such matters under the Foreign Exchange Act. “The reports failed to confirm these allegations with the central bank,” TCDA said.

TCDA further refuted suggestions that the rubber market should be restricted to local processors, emphasising that farmers may legally sell to any licensed buyer, local or international. It also challenged production and processing figures cited for 2025, describing them as unverified and “designed to provoke outrage.”

The Authority criticised the reports for misrepresenting routine policy correspondence as evidence of sector tension and for overlooking its regulatory reforms since 2019, including the May 2025 export permit system aimed at strengthening oversight.

TCDA concluded that the reports fell short of basic journalistic standards and has demanded a front-page correction with equal prominence.

Media outlets have been given until April 10, 2026, to issue the retraction to ensure the public receives an accurate account.

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