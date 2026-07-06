Trump confirms he asked Fifa to review Balogun ban

Audio By Carbonatix
President Donald Trump has confirmed he asked FIFA to review United States striker Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension at the World Cup.
Trump says football's world governing body "made the right decision" to suspend Balogun's ban, adding it would have left a "big stain" on the tournament had it been implemented.
Balogun, who is his country's top scorer at the current tournament, was set to be suspended for his side's last-16 tie against Belgium in Seattle on Tuesday.
But on Monday night, Fifa suspended the automatic one-game ban for 12 months, freeing the way for the 25-year-old forward to be selected.
Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said he had asked Fifa to review the decision because he "didn't think it was a foul".
"I thought it was two great athletes who crashed into each other and got entangled," said the 80-year-old.
"I think it [the suspension] would have left a big stain. I can't tell them what to do. I don't believe they made the decision; I believe it was the commission that made the decision. And it was the right decision."
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