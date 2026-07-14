Tryton Motors signs 3-year sponsorship deal with Debibi United FC and Jonina Football Academy

Tryton Motors Limited has announced a three-year sponsorship partnership with Debibi United FC and Jonina Football Academy, reaffirming its commitment to supporting grassroots football and talent development in Ghana.

The partnership is expected to provide critical support to both football institutions, helping to improve player development, operations and the growth of the sport.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Tryton Motors, Jihad Hijazi, said the partnership goes beyond financial support and reflects the company's commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

According to him, sponsorship should not be measured solely by the amount of money invested but by the impact it has on people's lives and the opportunities it creates.

"Today's event is about much more than signing two sponsorship agreements. It's about investing in people, believing in potential and contributing to the future of Ghana football," he said.

He added that as a responsible corporate institution, Tryton Motors believes business success should be measured not only by profits but also by the positive impact companies make within their communities.

Chief Executive Officer of Jonina Football Academy, Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah, described the partnership as a significant boost for women's football and youth development.

She said the sponsorship demonstrates that the private sector is beginning to recognise women's football as a viable platform for investment and national development.

"Tryton Motors has not only chosen to support a football club. It has chosen to invest in women, talent, discipline, mobility, opportunity and the future of Ghana football," she stated.

She further noted that the partnership sends a strong signal that the company is committed to grassroots football beyond brand visibility.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Debibi United FC, Richard Ntow Gyan, welcomed the sponsorship, describing it as timely support for a football industry that continues to grapple with inadequate funding.

He explained that the sponsorship would help the club meet key operational costs, including player welfare, salaries and feeding, particularly as preparations begin for the upcoming season.

"The football industry in Ghana is lacking sponsorship, so this partnership will go a long way in supporting our operations and our players," he said.

The three-year agreement underscores the growing role of private sector investment in Ghanaian football, with stakeholders expressing optimism that such partnerships will strengthen grassroots football and create more opportunities for emerging talent across the country.

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