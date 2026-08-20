Africa | International

Türkiye’s exports to Africa rise 12.6% to $13.3bn in seven months

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  20 August 2026 8:32am
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Türkiye’s exports to Africa reached $13.3 billion in the first seven months of 2026, representing a 12.6% increase compared with the same period last year, amid deepening trade, infrastructure and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the continent, AA reports.

Exports to Africa also rose by 16.3% year-on-year in July alone to $2.3 billion, according to figures cited by Türkiye-Africa Business Council Chairman Osman Aksoy.

Egypt was among the strongest-performing markets during the period, with Turkish exports increasing by 26.1% to $2.3 billion between January and July.

Exports to South Africa rose 31.3% to $479 million, while shipments to Nigeria increased by 52.1% to $453.2 million.

Türkiye’s exports to Libya reached $1.59 billion during the first seven months, while exports to Tunisia increased by 9.9% to more than $720 million. Exports to Niger also rose by 8% to more than $302 million.

Morocco remained a major destination for Turkish goods, with exports increasing by 11.7% to $2.43 billion. However, exports to Algeria declined by 18.8% to $1.09 billion.

Infrastructure, logistics drive trade growth

Mr Aksoy attributed the growth to Türkiye’s long-term commercial diplomacy, expanding logistics networks and stronger connectivity between Türkiye and African markets.

He cited Turkish Airlines’ connections to more than 60 destinations across Africa and the expansion of maritime container routes as important drivers of trade.

He also pointed to growing Turkish involvement in major infrastructure projects across the continent, including roads, ports, public housing and airports.

Machinery and equipment, electrical and electronic products, automobiles, chemicals, iron and steel, textiles, food and construction materials were among the key sectors driving Turkish exports to Africa.

Türkiye eyes local production, AfCFTA opportunities

Mr Aksoy said Türkiye must move beyond direct exports and focus increasingly on local production, joint investments, stronger distribution networks and flexible financing models to sustain growth in African markets.

He identified Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria as strategic markets, particularly because of opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For South Africa, he pointed to opportunities in renewable energy and industrial equipment, while recommending local-currency trade and direct supply of industrial and food-processing machinery in Nigeria.

He also identified opportunities in energy, infrastructure, construction, healthcare, agriculture and food in Libya.

In Tunisia, he highlighted textiles, automotive components, machinery and technology, while in Niger and the wider Sahel region, he identified energy, agriculture, irrigation, mining and infrastructure as areas with significant potential for increased Turkish investment and trade.

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