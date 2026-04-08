U-17 AFCON 2026: Ghana drawn in tough group as Black Starlets eye World Cup return

Black Starlets

Ghana’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets, have been handed a challenging group at the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, as they continue their push for a return to the global stage.

The draw places Ghana in Group D alongside Senegal, South Africa and Algeria in an event which took place in Cairo

The competition, which is scheduled to take place in Morocco from May 13 to June 2, will feature 16 of Africa’s top youth teams battling for continental glory.

The tournament will also serve as qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with all eight quarter-finalists guaranteed a place.

Two additional best third-placed teams will complete Africa’s ten slots at the global competition.

The Black Starlets are aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2017, when they reached the quarter-finals in India.

Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 finals after finishing second at the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the guidance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, the current squad has been in camp since the start of the year, intensifying preparations ahead of the competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.