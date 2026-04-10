UMA improves healthcare access in Asutifi North with GH₵700k ‘Kim Taylor Legacy’ Walkway

The Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a service provider at Newmont Ahafo mines, has commissioned and handed over a GH₵700,000 walkway to the Asutifi North Government Hospital, turning a long-standing movement difficulty into a path of dignity.

The project, dubbed the Kim Taylor Legacy Walkway, was inaugurated on April 9, 2026, marking a significant milestone in UMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to enhance safety and mobility for patients and healthcare providers.

Kim Taylor, the Operations Manager of UMA, is remembered for his inspirational leadership and championing of CSR of the company, who advocated that companies must not focus on numbers, targets, and profits, and that true success lies in the impact they make on people’s lives.

Prior to this intervention, the hospital grounds posed a severe challenge, particularly during the rainy season.

A Specialist Pharmacist at the hospital, Dr. Patrick Appiah Larbi, noted that the facility faced daily difficulties where staff frequently had to carry heavy oxygen cylinders on their backs across uneven terrain.

He noted that patients and visitors were often forced to endure scorching sun or heavy rain when moving between wards, while persons with disabilities faced immense difficulty being wheeled across dusty and muddy grounds.

“The construction of this walkway eliminates these obstacles, ensuring smoother movement and faster emergency response times,” the Specialist Pharmacist said.

UMA has earlier funded life-saving heart surgeries for children, including Ellise Akyedie Agyapong and Aaron Dadzie, and partnered with Newmont to construct a Child Welfare Clinic at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwediem to support maternal and child health.

In 2025, the company donated medical equipment worth GH₵104,000 to health facilities in the Ahafo region, including Kramokrom and Koforidua CHPS compounds, to strengthen preventive care among other high-impact health interventions.

UMA’s Human Resource Supervisor and CSR Team Lead, Bertha Yeboah, emphasized that every project is guided by the belief that true success is measured by the lives uplifted and the hope restored, highlighting that for the past five years, UMA's CSR efforts have been rooted in compassion and community partnership.

She noted that the company recognizes that building a strong business is closely connected to contributing to a better society, with initiatives touching lives through improved access to education, healthcare, and vocational training.

During the commissioning ceremony, the Project Manager for UMA-Subika, Martyn Limbert, reaffirmed the company's commitment to establishing strong, positive relationships with host communities.

He emphasized that UMA seeks to support programs that deliver sustainable social and economic benefits while aligning with the company’s core values.

Through active engagement and local investment, Mr. Limbert indicated, UMA’s dedicated CSR team continues to work closely with stakeholders to understand and respond to local needs with practical, lasting solutions.

The Queen-Mother of Kenyasi No.1, Nana Adutwumwaa Mmrosa, on behalf of traditional authorities in the area, thanked UMA for making significant contributions towards improved healthcare provision in its operational areas, and solicited the contributions of other companies.

Dr. Larbi expressed profound gratitude to UMA for investing heavily in the healthcare system of its catchment communities. He emphasized that the new infrastructure provides a cleaner and more welcoming environment for everyone at the facility.

On behalf of the hospital, he pledged that the management would ensure the walkway is well-maintained to guarantee it serves the community for years to come, ensuring true value for the investment made.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.