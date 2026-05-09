National

Persistence key to success, says Karaga MP

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  9 May 2026 1:20pm
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
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The Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has attributed his political success to persistence and determination after suffering multiple electoral defeats.

Speaking during the commissioning of a one-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Northern School of Business, Dr Amin Adam recounted how he lost three parliamentary elections before eventually winning a seat in Parliament.

“In my political career I fell many times,” he said.

“I contested for Parliament in 2000, I lost; I contested for Parliament in 2004, I lost; I contested for Parliament in 2008, I lost.”

The former Finance Minister explained that giving up after those defeats would have denied him the opportunity to serve his constituents.

“Today, in my second time as an MP, if I gave up I wouldn’t achieve that objective,” he stated.

He said his experience demonstrates the importance of perseverance in achieving one’s goals.

“So today I serve the good people of Karaga,” he added.

Dr Amin Adam encouraged students and young people to remain focused despite disappointments, stressing that resilience often leads to eventual success.

The event brought together school authorities, students, community leaders and government officials.

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