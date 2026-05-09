Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has attributed his political success to persistence and determination after suffering multiple electoral defeats.
Speaking during the commissioning of a one-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Northern School of Business, Dr Amin Adam recounted how he lost three parliamentary elections before eventually winning a seat in Parliament.
“In my political career I fell many times,” he said.
“I contested for Parliament in 2000, I lost; I contested for Parliament in 2004, I lost; I contested for Parliament in 2008, I lost.”
The former Finance Minister explained that giving up after those defeats would have denied him the opportunity to serve his constituents.
“Today, in my second time as an MP, if I gave up I wouldn’t achieve that objective,” he stated.
He said his experience demonstrates the importance of perseverance in achieving one’s goals.
“So today I serve the good people of Karaga,” he added.
Dr Amin Adam encouraged students and young people to remain focused despite disappointments, stressing that resilience often leads to eventual success.
The event brought together school authorities, students, community leaders and government officials.
Latest Stories
-
Putin denounces Nato at scaled back Victory Day parade
43 minutes
-
Humility and hard work will take you far — Dr Amin Adam to students
49 minutes
-
Dr Amin Adam urges students to embrace failure and resilience
56 minutes
-
What does it take to win ‘treble’ at TGMA?
1 hour
-
WHO monitors rare hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise ship; three dead
1 hour
-
Persistence key to success, says Karaga MP
1 hour
-
No one has denied ex-NAFCO boss access to his lawyers – Deputy AG
2 hours
-
Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out: Patrons welcomed with fresh coconut juice at Crown Forest
2 hours
-
NDC fully supports Raymond Archer’s work as EOCO boss – Abass Nurudeen
3 hours
-
Raymond Archer has made EOCO a one-man institution – Afenyo-Markin
3 hours
-
Kumasi to become Industrial energy hub with over 1,000MW capacity — Energy Minister
3 hours
-
Hanan’s case is one of EOCO’s strongest — Raymond Archer asserts
3 hours
-
Constitution of NPP policy committees a step in the right direction — Osae-Kwapong
3 hours
-
Samson’s Take: Transfers as punishment – The confessions of Minister Linda Ocloo
3 hours
-
Raymond Archer denies blocking lawyers’ access to Hanan and wife in EOCO custody
3 hours