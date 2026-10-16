Underground cable fault causes power outage in parts of Kumasi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region to an underground cable fault at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point near Georgia Hotel in Kumasi.

In a notice issued on Thursday, October 15, 2026, ECG’s Ashanti West Region said engineers were working to fix the fault and restore electricity supply to affected customers.

The outage has affected areas including Abuakwa, Sepaase, Ntensere, Koforidua, Manhyia, Mfensi, Tarkwa Maakro, Bremang, Kronum, Afrancho, Pankrono, Atimatim, Adoato, Abrepo, Kokoso and Bronikrom.

Other affected areas include Ohwim, Abinkyi Market, Cocoa Clinic, Asafo Market, Kumasi Technical University, Roman Hill, Bompata, Fanti Newtown, Adum, Hilltop, Denkyemuoso, Takyiman, Ohwimase, Patasi, Mango Down, Edwinase, Asare Farms, Nimo, Kwadaso, Ampatia, Apire, Heman, Darko, Bebu, Ampabame No. 2, Mpatasie and Trede, as well as surrounding communities.

ECG apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that efforts were underway to rectify the fault and restore power.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.