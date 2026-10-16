Underground cable fault causes power outage in parts of Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed a power outage affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region to an underground cable fault at the Ridge Bulk Supply Point near Georgia Hotel in Kumasi.
In a notice issued on Thursday, October 15, 2026, ECG’s Ashanti West Region said engineers were working to fix the fault and restore electricity supply to affected customers.
The outage has affected areas including Abuakwa, Sepaase, Ntensere, Koforidua, Manhyia, Mfensi, Tarkwa Maakro, Bremang, Kronum, Afrancho, Pankrono, Atimatim, Adoato, Abrepo, Kokoso and Bronikrom.
Other affected areas include Ohwim, Abinkyi Market, Cocoa Clinic, Asafo Market, Kumasi Technical University, Roman Hill, Bompata, Fanti Newtown, Adum, Hilltop, Denkyemuoso, Takyiman, Ohwimase, Patasi, Mango Down, Edwinase, Asare Farms, Nimo, Kwadaso, Ampatia, Apire, Heman, Darko, Bebu, Ampabame No. 2, Mpatasie and Trede, as well as surrounding communities.
ECG apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that efforts were underway to rectify the fault and restore power.
Latest Stories
-
We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini
1 minute
-
Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens in Ho today
2 minutes
-
BoG pledges stability to attract investment, urges stronger Africa–Asia partnerships
6 minutes
-
Amin Adam warns treasury bill dependence could expose Ghana to refinancing risks
6 minutes
-
Ghana better placed to withstand commodity price shocks – IMF
9 minutes
-
GAPTE intensifies efforts to increase bus availability for Aayalolo contra-flow
11 minutes
-
Amin Adam warns cedi depreciation could reverse Ghana’s debt relief gains
15 minutes
-
Fiscal discipline crucial for pension fund investments – Finance Minister
15 minutes
-
BoG Governor rallies IMF to back Africa’s digital sovereignty
20 minutes
-
Amin Adam questions government bond pricing as short-term yields fall below inflation
26 minutes
-
Five new telephony cell sites to be activated in October 2026 – Sam George
31 minutes
-
Amin Adam raises sovereign-bank nexus concerns as banks hold GH¢190bn in government debt
36 minutes
-
Government to increase Free SHS feeding allowance in 2027 Budget – Haruna Iddrisu
41 minutes
-
Nadowli-Kaleo NCCE engages women’s groups on rule of law, corruption fight
42 minutes
-
Mahama visits factories in Afienya/Tema
47 minutes