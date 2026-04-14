Unpaid teachers oppose new recruitment amid salary arrears

The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers has pushed back against the ongoing recruitment of 7,000 trained teachers in the education sector, insisting that government must first settle outstanding salary arrears owed to teachers already in the classroom.

The group’s National Organiser, Eugene Zoranu Segbefia, says the continued hiring of new teachers while others remain unpaid for months reflects misplaced priorities and deepens frustration among affected staff.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, he acknowledged the need for recruitment but stressed that it should not come at the expense of those currently working without pay.

“We understand that recruitment has to continue. But the point we are making is that teachers who are already in the classroom must not be neglected. You cannot continue to employ more people while those already working remain unpaid,” he said.

According to him, some teachers have worked between seven and 18 months without receiving salaries, a situation he described as unjust and unsustainable.

Segbefia warned that the current development mirrors a troubling pattern in the country’s education sector, recalling a similar experience under a previous administration.

He noted that key figures in the current government were in leadership at the time and should therefore be aware of the impact such delays have on teachers.

“Under this same administration, between 2013 and 2016, some teachers worked for three years but were paid only three months’ salary. That was the first time this painful situation happened,” he stated.



The coalition maintains that its agitation is not just about immediate payments but also about preventing a repeat of past injustices.

“We are saying enough is enough. Teachers should not continue to be treated this way. Whether it happened before or not, it must not happen again,” Segbefia stressed.

The group is calling on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene directly and ensure a clear and timely resolution to the issue.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama should not sit for this to happen a second time in the history of Ghana. That is what we are standing against. We are pleading with the President to listen to our call and respond to our concerns. Teachers deserve better,” he concluded.

The unpaid teachers have also served notice of their indefinite protest at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, if the government fails to provide a clear payment plan for their salary arrears.

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