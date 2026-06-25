Upgrade report on 20 districts and 12 municipalities submitted for approval – Ahmed Ibrahim

A report recommending the upgrading of 20 districts to municipal status and 12 municipalities to metropolitan status has been submitted to President John Mahama for consideration and approval, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ibrahim has disclosed.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, June 25, Mr Ibrahim said the recommendations were contained in a report submitted by a committee tasked with reviewing the status of districts and municipalities across the country.

“Mr Speaker, the committee submitted a report and recommendations for the upgrading of 12 municipalities and a district to metropolises, as well as 20 districts to municipalities,” he said.

According to the Minister, the committee reviewed relevant data; consulted key stakeholders, including chiefs and opinion leaders; and engaged relevant ministries, departments and agencies before submitting its report.

Mr Ibrahim said the report has been forwarded to the Office of the President for consideration and executive approval.

“I have forwarded the report to the Office of the President for consideration and executive approval,” he told the House.

He explained that once approval is granted, the Ministry will initiate the required legal processes, including the laying of a Legislative Instrument before Parliament for passage.

“Once approval is received, the Ministry will follow due process, particularly the laying of the Legislative Instrument in Parliament for passage,” he said.

The Minister also confirmed that Techiman is among the areas captured in the recommendations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.