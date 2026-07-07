US limp out of World Cup as Belgium reach quarter-finals

Charles de Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium as the United States became the third and final co-host to be knocked out of the World Cup.

It was a largely lethargic display by the US who had star striker Folarin Balogun in their starting line-up after President Donald Trump had asked Fifa to review his ban following his red card in the previous round.

Fifa responded by suspending the automatic one-match ban for 12 months but their leading scorer at the tournament, with three goals, was largely isolated as Belgium dominated the game.

They took the lead in the ninth minute when Nicolas Raskin's pass across the face of goal was tapped in by De Ketlaere.

The home side levelled in the 31st minute when Malik Tillman's free-kick took a wicked deflection off Belgium's Hans Vanaken.

But the European side restored their lead two minutes later when De Ketelaere headed in Leandro Trossard's cross.

In the second half they were gifted a third when De Ketelaere tackled hesitant US keeper Matt Freese and Vanaken side-footed the ball into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

And in the 93rd minute substitute Romelu Lukaku slotted in Belgium's fourth with a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

It means it will be Belgium will face Spain in the last eight in Los Angeles on Friday (20:00 BST) after the European champions beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday.

US caught sleeping in Seattle

The US had been the last of the three co-hosts of the World Cup left in the competition following Mexico's defeat by England on Monday and Canada's loss to Morocco on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 but underwhelmed in their biggest men's match in a generation.

But the build-up to the fixture was overshadowed by Fifa's decision to put Balogun's one-match ban on hold.

The 25-year-old had appeared certain to miss the match in Seattle after being shown a straight red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the previous round.

But on Sunday Fifa suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, leading to widespread criticism.

Trump said on Monday, before the tie, that he asked Fifa to review Balogun's ban, which he said would have left a "big stain" on the tournament.

Balogun was unable to add to his three goals though, with his only big chance, from a tight angle, smartly saved by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois in the final 10 minutes.

The pressure appeared to get to US who struggled to create meaningful chances.

They have now fallen at the last-16 stage at four of the past past five World Cups.

De Ketelaere impresses as Belgium turn to youth

For the fourth time at this World Cup head coach Rudi Garcia picked De Ketelaere, 25, ahead of Belgium's record goalscorer Lukaku.

The Atalanta forward, who hadn't scored in the tournament before the match on the United States' west coast, rewarded Garcia's decision with two goals that followed superb movement off the ball to lose his marker.

Lukaku did set a new World Cup record though when he slotted in the fourth to become the first substitute to score three goals in a single tournament.

Garcia also chose to keep Kevin de Bruyne on the bench, despite the veteran Napoli midfielder starting each of Belgium's past 37 fixtures.

Belgium's victory means they have reached at least the quarter-final stage in three of their past four World Cups.

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