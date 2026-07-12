US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says

Audio By Carbonatix
Senator Lindsey Graham has died on Saturday evening following a "brief and sudden illness."
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."
The prominent senator had been on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, where he met with President Zelensky.
Graham was born in Central, South Carolina, on July 9, 1955. He attended University of South Carolina for his undergraduate degree and stayed on for a law degree. After a stint in the military and a few years of private law practice, he served one term in the South Carolina House of Representatives. Two years later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing South Carolina's Third District.
In 2002, he ran for the Senate seat once occupied by Strom Thurmond, and twice won reelection in 2008 and 2014 by robust margins. And even in 2014 when outside conservative groups threatened him with a primary challenge for his role in the 2013 immigration debate, no serious challenger emerged on the Republican stage.
He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 but dropped out before the primaries.
Graham was always an outspoken hawk on foreign policy matters, including on Iran, and earlier this month he came out strongly against the initial contours of the memorandum of understanding President Trump signed with the country,
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
4 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
7 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
13 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
14 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
18 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
31 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
36 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
1 hour
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
3 hours