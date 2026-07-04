Using indiscipline to excuse leadership failure is unacceptable – Miracles Aboagye fires back over flood blame debate

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 Presidential Candidate, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has cautioned against what he describes as attempts to blame citizens’ behaviour for the government’s inability to address Ghana’s persistent flooding challenges.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 4, Mr Aboagye said while public indiscipline, such as improper waste disposal, may contribute to flooding, it should not be used to justify what he sees as long-standing failures in leadership and infrastructure planning.
“Using indiscipline to excuse leadership failure is unacceptable,” he stated.
He argued that successive governments have had decades to put in place durable drainage systems and urban planning structures capable of preventing the recurring devastation caused by floods in Accra and other parts of the country.
According to him, the recent flooding, which displaced residents, destroyed property and disrupted economic activity across several communities, should prompt a more honest assessment of governance responsibility rather than shifting blame solely onto citizens.
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