Vaseline marks Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Vaseline is inviting Ghanaians to pause and reflect on a truth that many only come to understand with time: a mother’s love is not always felt as gentle in the moment, but it is always one that is deeply rooted in unwavering care and the desire to protect.

Growing up, that love often arrives in ways we do not fully understand. It comes through discipline that feels strict, decisions that feel unfair, and protection that feels like restriction. However, with time, those same memories begin to shift. What once felt like pressure becomes guidance. What once felt like discomfort becomes direction, and what once felt like hurt reveals itself as love doing its work quietly, yet powerfully, in the background of our lives.

Across homes in Ghana, motherhood is rarely loud or explained. It is shown in the early mornings, the sacrifices no one sees, and the corrections that are not always welcome but are always intentional. A mother’s love is often less about how it feels in the moment, and more about what it is building over time, much like the continuous, protective care Vaseline provides.

The new Love Hurts film by Vaseline brings this emotional truth to life through familiar, everyday Ghanaian experiences. Moments of resistance and care sit side by side; the child who does not understand, and the mother who continues anyway. It is in these small but powerful interactions that the story of motherhood is told, persistent, protective, and unwavering care.

This film is inspired by a simple but deeply familiar ritual found in many African homes. The act of a parent or grandparent applying Vaseline with firm consistency, sometimes met with protest, sometimes with laughter, but one that is always done with utmost care. It’s a gesture many grew up with, but only later do they come to fully appreciate. Sometimes care is not soft; sometimes it is repeated, other times it is firm, but it is always love expressed in action, love that actively heals, protects, and strengthens the very skin that endures so much.

For generations, Vaseline has been more than just a product quietly present in Ghanaian households; it has been an active, trusted partner in the rituals of protection, comfort, and consistency that shape how care is experienced across generations. From soothing dry, chapped hands that tirelessly work, to protecting delicate skin from harsh elements, Vaseline’s unique formulation provides a healing barrier that supports healthy, resilient skin, enabling mothers to continue their unstoppable journey of love without discomfort. It's the assurance that even as a mother pours out her care, her own skin is protected and restored, ready for the next act of love.

As the Love Hurts film rolls out this Mother’s Day, Vaseline is inviting Ghanaians to take part in a shared reflection:

What did your mother do that you didn’t understand then, but understand now?

This question opens that door between memory and meaning, childhood and adulthood, as well as what we felt then and what we know now. This is because understanding often comes later, and appreciation comes even later still.

This Mother’s Day is not only about celebration. It is about recognition of the love that corrected us, carried us, and shaped us, even when we did not see it clearly. Even now, sometimes, we do not understand a mother’s love, but when we do, we realise something simple and powerful: it was never absent, it always was unstoppable, lasting care, for our lives, and for her skin, just like Vaseline.

Watch the full Love Hurts film.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.