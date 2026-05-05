Visibility is the new currency; be seen or go broke

I used to believe that excellence was enough. That if I worked hard, stayed disciplined, sharpened my skills, and minded my business, the world would eventually come knocking. I believed talent had a sound of its own that it would announce itself. Sadly, I was wrong.

Not because excellence is useless, but because excellence without visibility is like a seed locked in a jar full of life, yet unable to grow. The uncomfortable truth is this: visibility is the new currency. You are either visible or you go bankrupt, not just financially, but in relevance, opportunity, and impact.

Over time, I have seen many talented and intelligent people shy away from visibility. Some call it humility. Others call it “waiting for the right time.” But beneath it all are familiar fears: what if they criticise me? What if I’m not good enough yet? What if I put myself out there and nothing happens? For many, it is the impostor syndrome trap. Research suggests that nearly 70% of professionals experience impostor syndrome at some point, causing them to stay in the shadows.

In today’s world, opportunities follow awareness. Brands partner with people they know. Event organisers hire whoever comes to mind. Decision-makers reward those who stay visible. According to the 2024 and 2025 Global Digital Overview Reports published by DataReportal in partnership with We Are Social and Meltwater, the average internet user spends approximately 2 hours and 23 minutes daily on social media. As of 2025, about 63% of the world’s population is active on social media, making digital visibility the primary marketplace for professional services.

In the modern economy, your portfolio isn’t just your skill set; it’s your reach. We often tell ourselves that “good work speaks for itself,” but that is a lie. Good work needs an advocate, and that advocate is visibility.

Empirical evidence makes this clear. I once travelled all the way to Dansoman for a plate of Gobɛ (Beans). It was good and stayed with me long after I returned. The challenge was access, and the solution was visibility. I advised the vendor to take her business online, and by her own account, her sales have since doubled, though the growth now requires managing both in-person and online orders. In another instance, after engaging with a friend’s book, I encouraged a strategic revamp of his social media presence and the creation of an Amazon storefront; today, he records steady sales both online and offline. Recently Nigerian pastor Dolapo Lawal’s sermon at the World Faith Believers’ Convention (WOFBEC) went viral, expanding his reach far beyond the auditorium, while the visit of U.S. YouTube star IShowSpeed thrust Ghana and Africa into global tourism conversations.

The lesson is clear: visibility opens the door, but value is what sustains it. Without substance, virality is short-lived. When visibility is not anchored in value, the entire structure eventually crumbles.

My Wake-Up Call. I myself have seen the power of visibility first-hand. I didn’t secure the Malta Guinness partnership or the Influencer Africa deal by sending a CV. I landed those opportunities and over 750 high-stakes MC engagements, alongside multiple public relations contracts because I was visible. People didn’t just know my name; they understood and know my value. I have always kept in mind that when brands need a face or a voice, they don’t go searching for the best-kept secret. They go to the person already in their line of sight.

The Hard Reality: Mediocre but visible people are occupying spaces, chairs, and bank accounts meant for you. They are not more talented; they are simply more seen. Visibility is not noise; it is positioning.

This is not a new concept. The Bible makes this clear in the Parable of the Talents (Matthew 25:14-30). The servant who buried his talent out of fear was not praised for humility; he was called “wicked and slothful.” He hid his potential in the ground. The reward did not go to the most cautious servant; it went to those who put their gifts into the marketplace.

Matthew 5:15 reinforces this truth: “Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.” Placing your talent under the table does not just hurt your pocket; it robs the world of the light you were meant to provide.

Here are five steps to building your visibility:

Claim Your Niche: Stop trying to be everything to everyone. Clarity attracts attention. Define the one thing you want to be known for and commit to it.

Document the Process: You don’t need to “create” content; you need to show up. Share what you are already doing: the drafts, the meetings, the lessons, and the growth. People connect to journeys, not just finished products.

Leverage Social Proof: Excellence deserves a microphone. Testimonials, results, and case studies validate your competence and remove doubt before you ever enter the room.

Network Upward: Peers matter, but decision-makers open doors. Be intentional about positioning yourself in rooms, physical or digital, where influence lives.

Choose Consistency Over Intensity: Visibility is not a one-time announcement; it is a discipline. Showing up occasionally is a hobby. Showing up consistently builds a brand.

This year, I have made a conscious decision to put myself out there more - to speak, to write, to share, and to stop hiding behind false humility, choosing instead to honour the gift entrusted to me. You can do the same. Because the world cannot reward what it does not know. Never forget that the light that refuses to shine eventually forgets why it was lit in the first place.

Be visible not for fame, but for purpose. The marketplace is ready to reward you, but first, it needs to see you. And remember, it’s not always about who is best; it’s often about who is known and trusted to deliver value.

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Israel Norshie is a Chartered Public Relations practitioner, Chartered Marketer, and professional Master of Ceremonies. He works at the intersection of communication, branding, and visibility, and writes on leadership, personal branding, and purpose-driven professional relevance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.