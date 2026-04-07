Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, alongside the District Chief Executive Richard Wulo, has brought a long-awaited sigh of relief to five communities by officially commissioning a series of newly completed boreholes.

Upon the delegation's arrival at each community, namely, Erbierteng, Gorubule, Sagbaalo, and Tomayiri and Jowapen, the ecstatic women played music and danced with joy, welcoming the MP and his team to show their profound appreciation for the life-changing intervention.

In a powerful symbolic gesture at every stop, Mr Toobu pumped the newly flowing boreholes alongside the local women leaders, emphasizing that successful community development requires a collective effort.

The commissioning tour began at Erbierteng, where the MP recalled his campaign pledges.

Speaking to the community, Mr Toobu noted, "During the 2024 campaign, I came to this community campaigning for the National Democratic Congress, that is His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama as presidential candidate, and myself as the parliamentary candidate".

Highlighting future infrastructural development, he promised, "This is just the beginning. The borehole is here, Erbierteng is on the list to be considered for rural electrification… And the DRIP machines are working. Very soon, the Erbierteng road will be covered under DRIP".

He reaffirmed his commitment to integrity, stating, "I want to do politics of honesty... when I say it, I will do it".

Addressing sustainability in a subsequent address at Erbierteng, the MP tackled the challenge of facility maintenance.

"I think Ghana generally we have a very problematic maintenance culture... sometimes we talk about maintenance without a maintenance budget."

To combat this, he urged proactive community funding: "I want to encourage you to contribute a token monthly from each household... keep it in readiness to maintain the borehole anytime it breaks down".

To kickstart the initiative, he declared, "I will donate 500 Ghana cedis as seed money... so that you contribute and add".

The Assembly Member for the Erbierteng Electoral Area, Edward, expressed immense gratitude for the swift delivery.

"Our honorable MP Lanchene, he promised us that water is life, when he comes to power, he will give us water... The first promise is fulfilled."

The team then moved through Gorubule, Sagbaalo, and Tomayiri before ending the exercise at Jowapen. Speaking at Jowapen, DCE Richard Wulo highlighted the district's rapid expansion and the consequent pressure on resources.

"The Wa West district is the next populated district as far as human growth is concerned... and so as human beings, population keeps growing, you expect the demand for water to increase".

He detailed the unprecedented local investment from the central government, revealing, "The President of the Republic is committing a whopping amount of 10% of the District Assembly Common Fund to the district for us to use for developmental projects. This is unprecedented in the history of decentralization".

The DCE noted the massive scale of the water project, stating that 32 boreholes have been drilled in less than a year.

He also urged locals to protect the infrastructure. "We'll urge them to form borehole management committees so that they take charge of these boreholes that have been provided to be able to benefit future generations.

Concluding the tour at Jowapen, Mr Toobu reflected on the monumental achievement.

"Today is one of the very important days in the lives of the people of Wa West... today we've commissioned five boreholes, starting from Erbierteng to Gorubule, through Sagbaalo to Tomayiri, and now we are at Jowapen."

Summarizing the district-wide impact, he stated, "In all, we have about 32 boreholes that we've drilled, 19 from our side and 13 from the District Assembly... water is life and we are committed to doing that."

Projecting a vision of total transformation, the MP concluded, "I have his Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, I have the District Chief Executive Mr. Richard Wulo, and myself... the time for Wa West to see change is now, and that is why I tell people all the time, let's channel our resources into development".

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.