WAEC blames weak grammar, poor reading culture for decline in 2026 WASSCE English results

Audio By Carbonatix
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has attributed the decline in candidates’ performance in English Language in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) partly to persistent weaknesses in grammar, poor reading habits and the influence of informal language.
Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Ghana, John Kapi, said the pass rate in English Language fell from 69% in 2025 to 62.40% in 2026.
Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, September 7, during a discussion on the provisional 2026 WASSCE results, Mr Kapi said the Chief Examiner’s report identified poor control of grammar, weak expression, concord errors and spelling mistakes among the major challenges.
“When you look at the Chief Examiner's report, it talks about the candidates' poor control of grammar. They also have an issue with expression,” he said.
“The concord is always a problem, and their spelling, simple spelling errors occur in a lot of their writing,” he added.
Poor comprehension and reading culture
Mr Kapi also said many candidates struggled to understand and analyse passages in the English Language paper.
“I think then also the texts that they are supposed to read and analyse, most of them do not have a grasp of the texts and so they are unable to do a proper analysis of the text that they are supposed to have read,” he said.
He said a declining reading culture could be contributing to the problem, noting that regular reading helps students develop vocabulary, sentence structure and comprehension skills.
“There’s also this lack of reading culture. See, reading is one of the major areas where you can pick up language, whether you like it or not,” Mr Kapi said.
“We build our vocabulary, we build our sentence structure, we're able to even gather a lot more information, knowledge that we add to whatever we know,” he added.
Social media, Pidgin influence
Mr Kapi stopped short of directly blaming social media for the decline, stressing that WAEC had not conducted a study to establish such a link.
“I don't have evidence to support that,” he said.
He nevertheless said examiners had observed forms of informal language associated with social media appearing in candidates’ scripts.
“What I'm saying is that these things that we find in the social media space also find their way into the candidates' writings,” he said.
He cited contracted forms and other expressions commonly used on platforms such as WhatsApp and SMS as examples of language that sometimes find their way into formal examination scripts.
Mr Kapi also identified the widespread use of Pidgin English as a challenge, particularly where students have limited exposure to standard English in their everyday interactions.
“Generally, English Language has been a problem over the years, and one of the things that we've had a problem with is the use of Pidgin,” he said.
“One thing about language is the use of it. The more you use it, the more proficient you become in it,” he added.
Mr Kapi said improving students’ proficiency in English required a shared effort between teachers, students and the wider learning environment.
He said teachers could provide instruction, but students must also consistently practise and use standard English to strengthen their proficiency.
Latest Stories
-
“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland
10 minutes
-
Semenyo becomes second Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League goal contributions
11 minutes
-
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
12 minutes
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
15 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
21 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
32 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
37 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
37 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
45 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
45 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
60 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
1 hour
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
2 hours
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
2 hours
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours