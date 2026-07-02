We expect urgent action – Ghana presses AU over xenophobic attacks after citizen killed in South Africa

A demonstrator waves South Africa's flag during a protest calling for the deportation of undocumented immigrants

Government has intensified diplomatic pressure over the killing of a Ghanaian national during xenophobic attacks in South Africa, insisting the African Union must urgently act on a long-standing petition against the violence.

In a statement issued on July 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was expecting the African Union Commission to treat Ghana’s petition on xenophobic attacks “with the urgency it demands” at its next statutory meeting.

The renewed call follows the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30 during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.

The Ministry said it had received the news “with profound shock and sadness” and condemned “in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa.”

It stressed that “the taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay.”

The Ministry disclosed that, acting on its instructions, Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria had formally registered Ghana’s protest with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation and also filed a complaint with the South African Police Service after confirming the victim’s identity and informing his family.

It added that, at the request of the Government of Ghana, an autopsy had already been conducted.

The government is demanding “a full, transparent and expedited investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.”

It also reiterated its call on South African authorities to strengthen protection for Ghanaians living in communities affected by the attacks.

According to the statement, Ghana’s High Commission has reminded the South African government that it is expected, “in line with its international obligations,” to guarantee “the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals on its territory, including Ghanaians.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that Ghana had already petitioned the African Union Commission over repeated xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.

“It would be recalled that Ghana has already transmitted a petition to the African Union Commission (AUC). Our formal petition on xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active and we expect the AU to treat the matter with the urgency it demands at its next statutory meeting,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the government says arrangements are underway to repatriate Mr Isak’s body to Ghana for burial.

The Ministry also advised Ghanaians who remain in South Africa after declining an earlier government repatriation exercise to stay vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and contact Ghana’s High Commission whenever they are in danger.

It assured citizens that Ghana “will continue to pursue all diplomatic, consular, and multilateral avenues to protect the lives and welfare of its citizens abroad and to ensure that such attacks are not repeated.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.