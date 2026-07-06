‘We haven’t received any resignation letter from Carlos Queiroz’ — Sports Minister reveals

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that he has not received any formal resignation letter from Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, despite widespread speculation following a message posted by the Portuguese tactician on social media.

Mr Adams said decisions regarding the coach’s future would not be based on a social media post, insisting that official communication was required before any conclusion could be drawn on his status with the national team.

“We have not received any resignation letter from the FA to that effect, and I don't take it that people resigned on social media. He wasn't appointed on social media, so I don't think that he resigned via social media,” the Minister said in an interview on Joy FM's News Night on July 6.

Queiroz’s message, which suggested the end of his era, sparked discussions among football fans after he wrote that he was leaving “this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more".

The Portuguese coach also highlighted the need for stronger structures around the Black Stars, saying the team’s success must not be built only on the pitch but also through creating the right environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s football talent.

Responding to questions about whether he had engaged Queiroz over the team’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mr Adams said the coach was expected to submit a comprehensive report covering the team’s preparation, activities and challenges during his brief tenure.

“We have all been watching the games, and so we all appreciate that. We have not had the opportunity of engaging him to get a detailed report. That report will surely come,” he said.

The Minister said the report would provide important insight into both the technical and structural issues affecting the Black Stars and would serve as a basis for future planning.

Mr Adams agreed with Queiroz’s assessment that the future of the Black Stars would depend on both on-field performance and off-field structures.

“And he’s right when he says it’s not just going to be on the pitch. There are off-pitch issues and there are on-pitch issues also. I’m happy he has stated it clearly,” he said.

He explained that he expected the coach’s report to outline the challenges in both areas and recommend steps Ghana could take to improve the national team going forward.

Queiroz was appointed on April 23, 2026, following the departure of Otto Addo and was given the task of leading Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mr Adams had earlier stated that the agreement with the Portuguese coach was a short-term contract covering a maximum of four months, with any further arrangement dependent on performance.

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