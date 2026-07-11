We were not consulted on Nkoko Nkitikiti – Poultry Farmers Association

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association says it was not consulted in the planning and implementation of the government’s Nkoko Nkitikiti programme, despite its years of experience in the poultry industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Ali Mohammed, says the exclusion of key players in the sector could affect the success of the initiative, which seeks to increase domestic poultry production and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported chicken.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 11, Mr Mohammed said poultry farmers with decades of experience should have been involved in identifying beneficiaries, providing technical guidance and developing strategies to ensure the birds survive and grow.

"For the past 48 years, we have been in this industry. If we want to raise enough birds to reduce the country’s import bill of about 600 million dollars, then the foundation must be properly laid," he said.

He expressed concern that the initial stages of the programme did not adequately consider the technical realities of poultry production, resulting in challenges including high mortality rates.

"The mortality rate is very high. Sometimes it hurts when we hear these announcements because we were told 50,000 birds would be distributed.

We want to know who the beneficiaries are and where these birds are going," he added.

The CEO explained that the association, together with technical experts, could have helped prepare beneficiaries on how to manage and raise the birds effectively.

"The association has the technical support and the experience to train people on how to prepare and receive these birds and raise them successfully. But nobody gave us that opportunity," he said.

He, however, acknowledged that the idea behind Nkoko Nkitikiti is a positive one and urged the government to strengthen the programme rather than abandon it.

"The initiative itself is a very good one. Mr Bentil should not discard everything. What is needed is proper engagement and a better implementation strategy," he said.

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association believes stronger collaboration between government and industry stakeholders will be necessary to make Nkoko Nkitikiti sustainable and ensure it contributes meaningfully to Ghana’s poultry sector.

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