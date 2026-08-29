We’ll act firmly against those profiting from destruction of forests and water bodies — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says his administration will take firm action against individuals whose pursuit of private profit results in the destruction of Ghana’s forests and water bodies.

He described environmental damage caused by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, as one of the greatest threats to the country’s survival.

President Mahama made the remarks at the Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026, after swearing Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings into office as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology. The President also swore into office the new Minister for Local Goverment, Chief and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga.

“The destruction of our forests and water bodies through illegal mining remains one of the greatest threats to our national survival,” he said.

“This administration will continue to act firmly against those who place private profits above the collective well-being of our people.”

The President consequently charged Dr Agyeman-Rawlings to provide determined leadership in protecting the country’s natural resources and securing a healthier future for generations yet unborn.

He said environmental protection must be anchored in sound science, effective regulation, consistent enforcement and the active involvement of affected communities.

President Mahama also drew a connection between environmental degradation and public health, noting that polluted rivers, contaminated soil, poor sanitation, unsafe air and indiscriminate waste disposal eventually affect the health of citizens and increase pressure on hospitals.

He said Dr Agyeman-Rawlings’ medical training placed her in a strong position to understand and address the human consequences of environmental destruction.

According to him, her responsibility as minister was, therefore, both environmental and humanitarian.

The President urged her to work closely with traditional leaders, district assemblies, scientists, civil society organisations and local communities to protect Ghana’s natural resources.

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