Western Rod and Wire calls for recognition of existing local aluminium rod production

Western Rod and Wire Limited has called for greater recognition of existing local manufacturers as Ghana intensifies efforts to develop an integrated aluminium industry and expand downstream value addition.

The company says recent discussions around the expansion of Ghana’s aluminium value chain should acknowledge the contribution of businesses that have already invested in local production, particularly in the manufacture of aluminium wire rod for the electrical cable industry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Western Rod & Wire said it welcomed new investments aimed at strengthening Ghana’s aluminium industry but stressed that the country already has local capacity for producing aluminium wire rod.

“Ghana already has an established local producer of aluminium wire rod,” the company said, noting that it has been manufacturing aluminium rod in Ghana since 2005 and has supplied the local market for more than two decades.

According to the company, its production capacity is sufficient to meet the requirements of Ghana’s cable manufacturing industry, and it continues to supply aluminium rod to local cable manufacturers.

“The existence of this local manufacturing capability has significantly reduced dependence on imported aluminium rod and has supported the growth of Ghana’s downstream electrical cable industry,” Western Rod & Wire said.

The clarification comes at a time when the Finance Director of Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) has reported at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ mid-year performance review meeting that local cable manufacturers are reliant on imported aluminium wire rod. The report by the Finance Director at the mid-year performance review meeting for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is wrong. VALCO has been supplying raw material used for the production of aluminium wire rod to Western Rod and Wire Ltd for more than two decades.

GIADEC's master plan envisages an aluminium value chain stretching from bauxite mining through alumina refining and aluminium smelting to the production of finished aluminium products. The corporation says the downstream segment presents opportunities in areas including electrical cables, roofing, packaging and automotive components.

The push has gained renewed momentum in recent years as the government seeks to maximise the economic benefits of Ghana's bauxite resources through local value addition.

In April 2025, GIADEC said it would require about $4 billion to expand bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium smelting, including investments in the expansion of the VALCO, railway and port infrastructure.

GIADEC has also described the development of a fully integrated aluminium industry as a major industrialisation opportunity for Ghana. Its plans include expanding existing mining operations, establishing alumina refineries and modernising VALCO, while creating the conditions for a stronger downstream manufacturing sector.

The corporation says Ghana currently imports up to 45,000 tonnes of aluminium products annually, creating significant opportunities for local manufacturers to replace imports and develop export markets.

It is against this broader drive for downstream development that competition and investment in aluminium rod production have become particularly relevant.

On August 23, 2026, a report on VALCO's new continuous casting and rolling mill said the state-owned smelter had begun producing aluminium rods for local cable manufacturers and was testing the products for export markets.

The report said the new facility had supplied test samples to Nexans Kablemetal and Reroy Cables, with VALCO's Finance Director, Sepenu Agbetsise, indicating that the development could reduce the need for cable manufacturers to import aluminium rods.

That development potentially creates a new dimension in Ghana's downstream aluminium market, given Western Rod & Wire's longstanding presence in the same segment.

Western Rod & Wire, however, says the emergence of additional capacity should not obscure the contribution already made by existing private-sector manufacturers.

“While new investments in the aluminium sector are welcome, public discussions should accurately recognise the contributions of existing manufacturers who have invested in local value addition, industrial employment, skills development, and import substitution over many years,” the company said.

The company is listed by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority as a manufacturer of EC-grade aluminium rods, aluminium wires and circles, with products meeting standards including BS, IEC, NFC, DIN and ASTM. GEPA also lists export destinations for the company's products including Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Mali.

Western Rod & Wire's presence in Ghana's downstream aluminium sector also predates the current push for an integrated industry. A government planning document on the downstream aluminium industry recorded discussions involving VALCO and Western Rod & Wire over a potential joint venture as far back as 2015.

The company's position therefore appears to be that the development of Ghana's aluminium industry should be pursued as an expansion of an existing industrial ecosystem rather than as though downstream manufacturing capacity is starting from scratch.

Western Rod & Wire said its operations have contributed to local industrial employment, skills development and import substitution and that it remains committed to Ghana's industrialisation agenda.

“Western Rod & Wire Ltd remains committed to supporting Ghana's industrialisation agenda and collaborating with stakeholders across the aluminium value chain to strengthen the country's position in both regional and international markets,” it said.

The company also urged policymakers and other stakeholders to include existing industry players in discussions on the future of the sector.

“The management of Western Rod & Wire Ltd will be glad to be involved in all discussions concerning the future of the Aluminum industry in Ghana as the pioneer investor and manufacturer of Aluminium rod and other products,” it said.

According to the company, such engagement would provide policymakers with a more comprehensive understanding of the industry and help ensure that decisions on the development of Ghana's aluminium potential are based on the realities of existing production capacity and market conditions.

The broader industrial policy challenge is how Ghana can expand aluminium production while ensuring that investments across the different stages of the value chain complement one another.

GIADEC's own analysis has identified downstream manufacturing as an important component of the integrated industry, with the corporation seeking to increase local use of aluminium and reduce reliance on imported products. An economic and social impact assessment commissioned by GIADEC also concluded that a fully integrated aluminium industry could generate significantly greater economic benefits than focusing only on mining or expanding the VALCO smelter.

For Western Rod & Wire, the immediate concern is that the narrative around downstream aluminium development should reflect the contribution of manufacturers that have already established production in Ghana.

The company said it welcomes new investment but wants existing manufacturers to be part of the conversation as Ghana seeks to transform its aluminium resources into a broader industrial and export opportunity.

More about the company

Western Rod and Wire, located in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, is a subsidiary of Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited, a global leader in the manufacturing of EC grade aluminum rods and wires. With world-class operations in aluminium manufacturing, Western Rod and Wire is positioned to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of its customers.

It produces EC Grade aluminium Rods 9.5mm and aluminium wires, diameter range 1.70 – 4.22mm and has all the relevant product certifications.

Western Rod and Wire is the only fully integrated manufacturer of EC grade aluminium rod products operating throughout West Africa.

The award-winning company's export destinations include Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Mali.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.