We’ve asked AG to collaborate on cases but were turned down – OSP

The Director of Strategy, Research and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko, has claimed that the Attorney-General (AG) has declined several requests from the office to collaborate on cases.

Mr Appiah Darko said the OSP had, on several occasions, approached the Office of the AG for cooperation but did not receive the requested support.

"There are so many issues the OSP has kept quiet and not talked about. Look, there are instances where the OSP has approached the Attorney General's office and said, let us collaborate in this matter and we have been turned down," he claimed on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 29.

His comments followed concerns about an apparent lack of collaboration between the two institutions, which play critical roles in Ghana’s criminal justice system and the fight against corruption.

Mr Appiah Darko maintained that although the OSP generally has a good working relationship with the Attorney-General and other stakeholders, there have been instances where its requests for case-specific collaboration were turned down.

According to him, several developments occur behind the scenes, but the OSP does not consider it necessary or appropriate to place every institutional interaction in the public domain.

"When you are managing a state institution, a very sensitive one, it is not all the information you will come out to the public to talk about," he noted.

Mr Appiah Darko argued that public assessments of the OSP’s performance and institutional relationships should take account of the work and engagements that may not be publicly disclosed.

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