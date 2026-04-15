“Where power lies should not determine who is prosecuted” – Tsatsu Tsikata

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has cautioned against the use of criminal prosecution as a tool for political or personal vendettas, warning that such practices undermine public trust in the justice system.
Mr Tsikata made the remarks on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during the UPSA Law School honourific lecture and awards ceremony held under the theme “Celebrating the Lifetime Achievements of Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.”
He used the platform to reflect on his legal career and broader issues affecting Ghana’s justice system.
He stressed that the independence of the judiciary must be protected at all times, insisting that criminal investigations and prosecutions should never be driven by political considerations.
“Political affiliation, settling political or personal scores, or wanting to show where power lies should not be the reason for criminal prosecution. Not even for a criminal investigation,” he said.
Mr Tsikata, who has previously served as Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s legal and political discourse, also referenced his past experiences with the justice system, including his imprisonment during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
He argued that fairness and integrity in the administration of justice are critical to sustaining confidence in the rule of law, warning that any perception of selective justice risks weakening democratic accountability.
His comments come amid ongoing national conversations about political accountability and the use of state investigative and prosecutorial powers in high-profile cases, an issue that has frequently sparked debate across Ghana’s political divide.
The event at UPSA Law School brought together legal academics, students, and practitioners who gathered to honour Mr Tsikata’s contributions to Ghana’s legal development and public service.
Latest Stories
-
Interior Minister imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu communities amid rising tensions
7 minutes
-
“Where power lies should not determine who is prosecuted” – Tsatsu Tsikata
40 minutes
-
Harriet Nartey nominated for Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye
53 minutes
-
My siblings and I were blessed with parents who ignited our quest for knowledge – Tsatsu Tsikata
55 minutes
-
Mayekoo brings safe water to more than 500 pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary school
55 minutes
-
2024 election result vindicates Mahama after 2020 petition dismissal – Tsatsu Tsikata
1 hour
-
Firestorm destroys commercial containers in Accra
2 hours
-
Gov’t imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu district communities after chieftaincy clashes
2 hours
-
Gas supply disrupted after major fault at Ghana Gas Processing Plant
2 hours
-
GPRTU welcomes fuel price cut, suspends planned fare increases
2 hours
-
Bawumia is the most prepared and best leader for Ghana beyond 2028 – Abu Jinapor
2 hours
-
UMB appoints Noble Eduamah as Group Head, Corporate Banking, strengthening leadership for long-term success
2 hours
-
Ecosystems over silos: How Access Bank’s Fintech partnerships are redefining value in Ghana’s financial services sector
2 hours
-
GFA hands over five vehicles to RFAs, technical units under FIFA Forward Programme
2 hours
-
Drug control must go beyond enforcement to public health response – NACOC Boss
2 hours