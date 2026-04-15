“Where power lies should not determine who is prosecuted” – Tsatsu Tsikata

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has cautioned against the use of criminal prosecution as a tool for political or personal vendettas, warning that such practices undermine public trust in the justice system.

Mr Tsikata made the remarks on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during the UPSA Law School honourific lecture and awards ceremony held under the theme “Celebrating the Lifetime Achievements of Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.”

He used the platform to reflect on his legal career and broader issues affecting Ghana’s justice system.

He stressed that the independence of the judiciary must be protected at all times, insisting that criminal investigations and prosecutions should never be driven by political considerations.

“Political affiliation, settling political or personal scores, or wanting to show where power lies should not be the reason for criminal prosecution. Not even for a criminal investigation,” he said.

Mr Tsikata, who has previously served as Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s legal and political discourse, also referenced his past experiences with the justice system, including his imprisonment during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He argued that fairness and integrity in the administration of justice are critical to sustaining confidence in the rule of law, warning that any perception of selective justice risks weakening democratic accountability.

His comments come amid ongoing national conversations about political accountability and the use of state investigative and prosecutorial powers in high-profile cases, an issue that has frequently sparked debate across Ghana’s political divide.

The event at UPSA Law School brought together legal academics, students, and practitioners who gathered to honour Mr Tsikata’s contributions to Ghana’s legal development and public service.

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