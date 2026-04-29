White Sand Travel Consult CEO Mark Hayford honoured at 100 Ghana Titans Awards 2026



The Chief Executive Officer of White Sand Travel Consult, Mark Hayford, has been honoured for his contribution to corporate travel services at the 2nd edition of the 100 Ghana Titans Awards 2026.

The awards ceremony, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, was organised by the Business Executive Group and aimed at recognising outstanding Chief Executive Officers across Ghana who demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in their respective fields.

Mr Hayford was recognised for his pioneering role in reshaping corporate travel experiences and for his company’s focus on quality service delivery and customer satisfaction within the travel and tourism sector.

White Sand Travel Consult provides a range of services, including corporate and individual travel management, bespoke travel itineraries and tours, flight and luxury hotel bookings, airport VIP meet and greet and transfers, as well as concierge and lifestyle services.

In a post-award interview, Mr Hayford expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as a significant milestone in his professional journey. He said the award reflected the growth of the company from modest beginnings and dedicated the honour to his team and clients.

He noted that the recognition serves as motivation to continue improving service delivery and expanding the company’s impact within the travel industry.

Mr Hayford is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aura Ghana Concierge, where he provides travel and lifestyle management services for clients. Under his leadership, both firms have grown into established names in Ghana’s travel sector, known for innovation and customer-focused service delivery.

White Sand Travel Consult, based in Weija in the Greater Accra Region, operates as a corporate travel management company offering streamlined travel solutions for businesses and individuals aimed at enhancing productivity and efficiency.

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