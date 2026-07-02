Why Ghana should embrace modern multi-storey apartment buildings to reduce flood risk

Flooding has become one of Ghana's most persistent urban challenges, claiming lives, destroying property, disrupting businesses and imposing enormous costs on the national economy. While heavy rainfall is often blamed, the underlying problem lies in how many of the country's cities have developed over the decades.

Unplanned settlements, rapid urbanisation, construction on waterways, the destruction of wetlands, and inadequate drainage infrastructure have combined to make many communities highly vulnerable to flooding.

Although improving drainage systems remains essential, Ghana must also rethink its housing model. One long-term solution is to embrace modern multi-storey apartment developments as part of a broader urban planning strategy.

Countries such as Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and South Korea have successfully accommodated growing urban populations by building upwards rather than outwards. This approach allows cities to preserve land for drainage infrastructure, green spaces, wetlands and other natural flood-control systems.

Building vertically preserves valuable land

Most urban housing in Ghana consists of detached or single-storey buildings spread across large parcels of land. While this has traditionally been the preferred housing model, it consumes valuable space that could otherwise serve as drainage corridors, retention ponds, parks and wetlands.

Modern apartment buildings can accommodate hundreds of families on land that would otherwise house only a handful of detached homes. By increasing housing density, cities can preserve more open land capable of absorbing rainwater and slowing stormwater runoff.

Protecting natural waterways

As Ghana's cities expand, rivers, streams, wetlands and floodplains are increasingly encroached upon by development. These natural systems play a critical role in carrying excess rainwater safely away from communities.

Many developed countries protect such areas through strict planning laws and zoning regulations. Higher-density apartment developments reduce pressure to build across environmentally sensitive areas, making it easier to preserve natural drainage channels and floodplains.

Designing buildings for resilience

Modern apartment developments are typically designed with flood resilience in mind.

In many countries, residential units are constructed above elevated podiums or raised foundations that keep living spaces above expected flood levels. Ground floors are often reserved for parking, commercial uses or utility areas that can better withstand occasional flooding.

Critical infrastructure such as electrical systems, generators and water pumps is also located above potential flood levels, reducing the risk of extensive damage.

Integrating sustainable stormwater management

Well-planned apartment developments often incorporate modern stormwater management systems, including:

Underground stormwater storage tanks

Rainwater harvesting systems

Wide drainage channels connected to municipal networks

Permeable pavements

Rain gardens and bioswales

Retention and detention ponds

Landscaped green spaces

These features slow the movement of rainwater, reduce pressure on public drainage systems and minimise flooding downstream.

Creating more green spaces

Building upwards allows cities to dedicate more land to parks, trees, playgrounds and recreational areas.

These green spaces function as natural sponges, absorbing rainfall, reducing surface runoff and helping to cool urban environments.

Rather than covering every available plot with concrete, cities can become healthier, greener and more resilient to climate change.

Improving infrastructure delivery

Higher-density housing also makes public infrastructure more efficient.

Water supply, sewerage systems, electricity, waste collection, fibre-optic internet, schools, healthcare facilities and public transport can all be delivered more cost-effectively when populations are concentrated within planned communities.

Instead of extending infrastructure across sprawling developments, governments can invest in better-quality services that are easier to maintain.

Preserving agricultural land

As Ghana's cities continue expanding horizontally, valuable farmland is steadily being converted into residential neighbourhoods.

Encouraging vertical development can reduce unnecessary urban sprawl, protect agricultural land, strengthen food security and accommodate population growth more sustainably.

Long-term affordability

Although multi-storey developments require higher upfront investment, they often become more economical over time.

Shared walls, plumbing systems, security services, parking facilities and maintenance reduce costs per household compared with constructing separate detached homes.

Government-private partnerships and affordable housing schemes could help make quality apartment living accessible to middle- and low-income households.

Strengthening planning and building standards

For this model to succeed, Ghana must modernise its urban planning framework and building regulations.

Future apartment developments should incorporate:

Elevated foundations or podium structures

Underground stormwater storage systems

Rainwater harvesting facilities

Proper drainage connected to city networks

Green roofs where appropriate

Solar energy systems

Landscaped public spaces

Fire safety systems and emergency exits

Adequate parking

Pedestrian-friendly streets

Energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable construction

Equally important is the strict enforcement of planning regulations to prevent development on waterways, wetlands and floodplains.

A broader solution to flooding

Modern apartment buildings alone will not solve Ghana's flooding problem. Effective flood management also requires better drainage infrastructure, regular desilting of drains, protection of wetlands, improved waste management, stronger planning enforcement and greater public compliance with environmental laws.

However, integrating vertical housing into a comprehensive urban planning strategy would significantly reduce pressure on land, improve stormwater management and create more resilient cities.

As Ghana's urban population continues to grow, cities such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and Cape Coast have an opportunity to adopt smarter development models that balance housing needs with environmental sustainability.

Building upwards is not merely an architectural choice—it is a strategic investment in safer cities, more efficient infrastructure, climate resilience and sustainable national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.