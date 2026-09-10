Why I rejected political offers that could have made me billionaire – Omotola Jalade

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed that she turned down several lucrative offers, including those linked to politics, that could have “easily” made her a billionaire.

Speaking on an episode of the Afropolitan podcast, the movie star said she rejected the offers because she did not want to compromise her principles.

She explained that some of the offers were “not necessarily bad”, but she still turned them down because accepting them could, in the long run, dilute what she represents.

“If I wanted to be a billionaire, I would have been one easily. Because I have been in situations where no one would have known, and I would have taken things and compromised my stance. But I would turn it down and walk away. Many times. Even in politics.

“I am talking about many times where I could have compromised my stance and got paid handsomely for it. But I said, ‘No.’ Sometimes, they are not necessarily bad things. They are just things that would just rock your foundation or belief systems.

“Sometimes, I am tempted to compromise because they don’t appear bad, but I would still walk away eventually. Because in the long run, it will dilute my message,” Jalade-Ekeinde explained.

She added that whenever she misses out on huge financial opportunities for rejecting such offers, she often experiences what she described as a financial miracle.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.