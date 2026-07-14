World Cup 2026: Didi Dramani’s tactical preview of Spain vs France

Audio By Carbonatix
France and Spain, the two favourites for the 2026 World Cup, go head-to-head in a mouth-watering semi-final match-up at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.
Former Hearts of Oak boss Mas-Ud Didi Dramani gives a tactical preview of the game
FRANCE
OFFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation 1-4-2-3-1)
- Strong in their rotation in their midfield play (overloading centrally) with numerical dominance to release players and overloading in the final 3rd play (5-6 players).
- Individual creativity has been eminent in the France team.
DEFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation: 1-4-4-2 (drop in a low-medium block approach))
- Very deliberate in the offensive turnovers due to their speed up front, and so it’s one of their strongest points offensively.
- Opponents could dominate with possession and move their defensive line further up the pitch. France exploits these situations (it’s a trap to create spaces)
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