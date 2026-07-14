World Cup 2026: Didi Dramani’s tactical preview of Spain vs France

France and Spain, the two favourites for the 2026 World Cup, go head-to-head in a mouth-watering semi-final match-up at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.

Former Hearts of Oak boss Mas-Ud Didi Dramani gives a tactical preview of the game

FRANCE

OFFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation 1-4-2-3-1)

Strong in their rotation in their midfield play (overloading centrally) with numerical dominance to release players and overloading in the final 3rd play (5-6 players).



⁠Individual creativity has been eminent in the France team.

DEFENSIVE (Strategy/Organisation: 1-4-4-2 (drop in a low-medium block approach))

Very deliberate in the offensive turnovers due to their speed up front, and so it’s one of their strongest points offensively.



Opponents could dominate with possession and move their defensive line further up the pitch. France exploits these situations (it’s a trap to create spaces)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.