World Cup: Iran leave note asking for peace after Belgium draw

Audio By Carbonatix
Iran left a message saying "may peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations" following their World Cup group match against Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium.
The handwritten note was left in their dressing room following a goalless draw in their second Group G game.
Iran are competing at the World Cup while their country and the United States - who are co-hosts along with Canada and Mexico - are in negotiations to end their war.
"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," read the message, which was released by the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI).
"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity," the note continued.
"Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality.
"And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.
"May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations."
The message also made reference to an attack on a girls' school in Minab, where at least 168 people were killed on the first day of the war.
Iran played their opening match - a 2-2 draw with New Zealand - at Los Angeles Stadium, and will play their third and final group game against Egypt in Seattle on 27 June (04:00 BST).
Their involvement in the World Cup has been plagued with uncertainty, linked to the war in the Middle East and related security concerns.
Multiple "integral" members of their backroom staff were denied entry visas for the US, while the FFIRI called on FIFA to "uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations" after its allocation of tickets was revoked on the eve of the tournament.
Iran subsequently switched their base for the World Cup from Arizona in the US to Tijuana in Mexico, and faces strict travel restrictions during their campaign.
They are allowed to fly into the US a day before a game and leave the country on the same day as the match, subject to their visas.
This led Iran to head coach Amir Ghalenoei saying they are the "most oppressed" team at the tournament following the draw with New Zealand.
However, Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House's World Cup task force, says there are "discussions going on" about the timings for Iran's travel to and from their game against Egypt.
Latest Stories
-
Tesla crash that killed a woman under US federal investigation
2 minutes
-
Millions of iCloud users could claim share of £3bn after Apple case given UK green light
12 minutes
-
Argentina’s Alvarez wants to leave Atletico Madrid
22 minutes
-
Germany defender Schlotterbeck out of World Cup
32 minutes
-
Ex-Wimbledon champion Vondrousova given four-year ban
41 minutes
-
Man City close in on appointing Maresca as manager
52 minutes
-
World Cup: Fans delayed entry as bad weather affects France-Iraq tie
1 hour
-
From retirement to records – another immortal Messi moment
1 hour
-
World Cup: Record-making Messi scores twice as Argentina progress
1 hour
-
Madueke’s remarkable season – from petition to World Cup starter
1 hour
-
World Cup: Iran leave note asking for peace after Belgium draw
2 hours
-
Doku returning to World Cup after birth of first child
2 hours
-
WhatsApp to be led by Indian start-up founder as Will Cathcart steps back
2 hours
-
Clive Davis, music mogul behind Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, dies aged 94
2 hours
-
Red heat alerts issued in France, Italy and Spain as 40C temperatures forecast
2 hours