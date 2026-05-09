World Shea Expo 2026 launched in Wa as gov’t moves to restrict raw nut exports

The Upper West Region has officially set the stage for the World Shea Expo 2026 following a high-profile press launch and logo unveiling at the Regional Coordinating Council in Wa.

The event, which drew government officials, traditional leaders, and financial stakeholders, culminated in major policy announcements and a crucial donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local women’s shea-picking cooperatives.

The ceremony commenced with a vibrant display of the region's heritage, as the Centre for National Culture welcomed the delegation with traditional music and dance.

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing delivered the welcome address, emphasising the region's readiness to host the global expo and harness the economic potential of the shea value chain.

"We are profoundly honoured to host this vital gathering," the Regional Minister noted. "The Upper West Region is fully committed to supporting the shea value chain and its hard-working women, recognising that this industry is a cornerstone of our local economy."

Shea nut

The government’s strategic vision for the sector was outlined by the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness at the Office of the President, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor.

He emphasised that the choice of the Upper West Region for the launch was a deliberate strategy to shift investment directly to the source.

"For many women across northern Ghana, especially in this very region, the shea nut is not just a product—it is survival, it is school fees, it is healthcare, and it is hope," Dr. Otokunor stated.

During his address, a moment of cultural synergy occurred when Dr. Otokunor led the gathering in a communal chant and attempted to sing a popular northern shea song. Women from the Bimbu Meyiri foundation seamlessly stepped in, singing the song flawlessly while demonstrating the traditional shea-making process, to the gathering's admiration.

Highlighting a troubling economic paradox within the industry, Dr. Otokunor revealed that despite Ghana earning approximately GHS 1.93 billion from shea exports, the country still imported GHS 1.86 billion worth of shea oil and GHS 1.35 billion in raw shea nuts.

"This means that while we produce, others process and profit more. This imbalance is not sustainable, and it is exactly what we are determined to change," he declared.

To combat this, Dr. Otokunor announced that the government is taking bold policy steps, including a phased restriction on the export of raw shea nuts to retain more value within Ghana. He added that the introduction of the 24-Hour Economy policy will further transform the sector by removing time limits on processing and reducing post-harvest losses.

Championing this export drive, the Member of Parliament for Wa East and Board Chairman for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, stressed the critical need for strict local bylaws to preserve the shea tree from environmental destruction.

"The shea tree is a climate-resilient economic lifeline for Northern Ghana," Dr. Jasaw stated. "If we do not jealously protect the raw material source, our processing targets and government investments will mean nothing."

This agenda was further reinforced by GEPA’s Deputy CEO, Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh, who elaborated on the authority’s commitment to facilitating international market access for local processors. He highlighted that Ghana holds a significant share of the global shea industry, valued at $6.4 billion.

"By enforcing the mandate to process at least 50% of our raw materials locally, we are aggressively working toward our target of $10 billion in non-traditional export revenue by 2030," Mr. Nsarkoh explained.

Project Director of the World Shea Expo, Eric Banye, on his part, chose to speak about the successes chalked up in last year’s edition.

The Expo brought together close to 8,000 participants from 16 countries across Africa and beyond. It showcased 136 exhibitors, presenting over 716 unique shea products within a vibrant Shea Village.

The participants' base reflected the value of inclusivity of the project — 82% women, 64% youth, and 1.4% persons with disabilities.

The event convened a wide array of stakeholders, including 37 government agencies, 18 financial institutions, 94 missions and development partners, 8 academic and research institutions, 6 second-cycle schools, 21 media houses, 8 traditional leaders, and 512 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and our ever-hard-working women cooperatives/associations,’ he added.

Eric Banye further disclosed that 10,000 business-to-business linkages were facilitated, and the Government of Ghana donated 20,000 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support workers in the shea industry.

Financial and industrial backing for the initiative was solidified by commitments from major institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, the CEO of Savannah Golden Tree Limited, Alhaji Imoru Alhassan, emphasised the industry's processing capacity and the overarching national vision, noting that the company is championing the commitment demonstrated by President John Dramani Mahama toward the sector's development.

"Having successfully partnered with government and stakeholders to organise the 2025 World Shea Expo in Tamale, Savannah Golden Tree Limited stands fully committed to delivering the 2026 edition with even greater success," Alhaji Imoru stated. "We are ready to build on the momentum, expand opportunities for women and youth, and showcase Ghana's shea industry to the world."

Alhaji Imoru also made a direct appeal to the traditional council to safeguard the environment that sustains the livelihoods of the women, urging, "Help us to jealously protect the tree as a valuable resource."

This call to action was heavily supported by Busa Naa, Naa Ali Pelpuo Yelmaana, who delivered a message affirming the crucial role of chiefs in safeguarding the shea parklands.

"Our women wake up at dawn and brave snake-infested bushes without proper gear to sustain our communities," Busa Naa lamented. "The traditional council publicly pledges to enforce protective bylaws for both our invaluable shea trees and the women who harvest them."

The event reached a celebratory peak with the official unveiling of the World Shea Expo 2026 logo, accompanied by enthusiastic chants of "Kruya, kruya" echoing through the hall.

Following the official launch declaration by Dr. Otokunor on behalf of President Mahama, the leadership jointly presented the specialised PPE to the various picking cooperatives.

The gear included high-quality Wellington boots proudly produced in Ghana to guard against snake bites, as well as specialised gloves designed to reach almost up to the shoulder for maximum protection in the bush.

The Bimbu Meyiri foundation received the first batch of equipment, along with a special donation of an "aboboyaa" (tricycle) to assist in transporting their high volume of collected nuts. Organisers assured the crowd that other associations demonstrating hard work and high processing volumes will also receive tricycles in the future. Representatives from the Chansa and Wechau shea picking groups followed, receiving their batches of safety gear.

Delivering the appreciation speech on behalf of the women pickers' groups, Boli Pognaa and Hajia Pognaa Afisata—who also serves as the ambassador for the Shea Parks Resource Hub project—expressed profound gratitude to the President and the donors.

"Our women are the architects of our prosperity," Hajia Pognaa Afisata declared. "Providing this safety gear is not just a logical contribution; it is an act of dignity. When we protect the picker, we protect the harvest. When we add value to the harvest, we transform our region."

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