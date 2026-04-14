Ghana’s export earnings in 2025 dominated by UAE, India and Switzerland – GSS

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Ghana’s export earnings in 2025 were largely concentrated in a small number of international markets, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the country’s leading export destination, according to the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

The report shows that the UAE accounted for GH¢104 billion, representing 25.9% of total exports recorded between the first and fourth quarters of 2025.

India followed with GH¢64.3 billion (16.0%), while Switzerland ranked third with GH¢56.8 billion (14.2%), reflecting strong global demand for Ghana’s major export commodities, especially gold.

South Africa came fourth with GH¢41.3 billion (10.3%), and China ranked fifth with GH¢19.6 billion (4.9%). Collectively, these five countries absorbed a significant share of Ghana’s export trade over the period under review.

“The top five export destinations accounted for more than two-thirds of Ghana’s total exports,” the report noted, underscoring the extent of concentration in a few key markets.

The data further highlights the continued dominance of gold-driven trade flows, with the UAE and India playing central roles in Ghana’s export earnings, while Switzerland’s position reinforces its status as a global hub for gold refining and trading.

Regionally, South Africa remained Ghana’s most significant African market, while China continued to feature prominently in trade relations, with imports accounting for a significant share.

The findings also point to Ghana’s broader reliance on a narrow range of primary commodities, including gold, cocoa and crude oil, raising ongoing concerns about export diversification and economic resilience.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.