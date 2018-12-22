Top Somali journalist among Mogadishu bomb victims

Top Somali journalist among Mogadishu bomb victims
Source: BBC
Date: 22-12-2018 Time: 06:12:07:pm
Share
Awil Dihar Salad, two security staff and his driver were all killed

One of Somalia's most prominent journalists is among at least a dozen people killed in bomb attacks in the capital Mogadishu, reports say.

Awil Dihar Salad, two security staff and his driver died in the first blast, a suicide car bomb at a checkpoint near the presidential palace.

The deputy-governor of the local region was among those who were injured.

There were further casualties in the second blast. Militant group al-Shabab said it carried out both attacks.

At least 17 people were injured in the explosions, Reuters reported.

Mr Salad, 45, was a veteran reporter who worked to revive the country's media before leaving the country in 2005 and returning several years later to work with Universal TV.

He had been based in Mogadishu for several years and believed the situation there was improving after years of conflict, BBC Somali reported.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, was forced out of Mogadishu in 2011 but continues to mount regular attacks in the city.

However the US has sharply increased its air strikes against the group since President Trump took power. Earlier this month the US military said it had killed 62 fighters in six air strikes.

The US State Department says the group retains control over large parts of the country and has the ability to carry out high-profile attacks using suicide bombers, explosive devices, mortars and small arms.

Control map of Somalia


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Newsfile report: Baako rescues Foreign minister from Ablakwa jail?
Why buy Oslo property with $12m loan? – Mona Quartey shakes her head
Real Madrid ease to record fourth Club World Cup title
Rampant Man Utd overhaul Cardiff in Solskjaer's first game

Latest Stories

Why buy Oslo property with $12m loan? – Mona Quartey shakes her head
Real Madrid ease to record fourth Club World Cup title
Rampant Man Utd overhaul Cardiff in Solskjaer's first game
Newsfile report: Baako rescues Foreign minister from Ablakwa jail?
US envoy quits over Trump Syria pullout
Top Somali journalist among Mogadishu bomb victims
CAF CC: Kotoko reach playoffs after slim win over Kariobangi
Vardy gives Leicester shock win at Chelsea

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament

LIFESTYLE
People are ‘revenge cheating’ to get back at their unfaithful partners
ODD NEWS
11-year-old girl’s inoperable brain tumour miraculously vanishes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24