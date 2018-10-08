Bulgarian Investigative Journalist murdered

Source: Aljazeera
Date: 08-10-2018 Time: 11:10:25:am
The late Viktoria Marinova

An investigative television journalist has been raped and murdered in Bulgaria’s northern town of Ruse.

Officials say the body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova, whom authorities identified only by her initials, was found two days ago in a park.

She was killed by blows on the head and suffocation. Reports says prosecutors are probing all leads both personal and those linked to Marinova’s job.

Officials later confirmed to journalists that the victim was also raped.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed hope that the investigation would succeed because of the “work that has been done”.

“Thanks to the large amount of DNA material collected it is just a matter of time before the perpetrator will be found,” he said.

 

 

