Diaspora | National

You are valuable assets to Ghana – Veep Opoku-Agyemang rallies diaspora in Maryland

Source: Hannah Odame  
  24 July 2026 2:58pm
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Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians living abroad to continue representing the country positively, describing them as valuable assets to the nation’s development.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in Maryland, United States, the Vice President encouraged Ghanaians in the diaspora to remain united, support one another and contribute to Ghana’s development agenda.

She acknowledged the economic and governance challenges the government inherited upon assuming office and commended the diaspora community for its continued support and commitment to the government’s reset agenda.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also cautioned against allowing political differences to undermine the unity of Ghanaians abroad.

“This is the time to set aside partisanship and work together to build the Ghana everyone desires,” she said.

She outlined the government’s priorities to improve the lives of Ghanaians, including expanding road infrastructure, improving access to safe drinking water, ensuring quality education, strengthening healthcare delivery and enhancing environmental protection.

The Vice President concluded by urging Ghanaians in Maryland to continue flying the country’s flag high through hard work, sacrifice, determination, courage and unity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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