Youth Employment Agency setting up EV ‘bike’ delivery brigade

Audio By Carbonatix
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced that it is setting up an EV Delivery Brigade aimed at creating over 10,000 jobs for young Ghanaians.
The initiative, according to YEA, will establish a structured, regulated, and uniformed delivery service across all 16 regions, with more than 10,000 electric bikes to be deployed to trained beneficiaries.
To support the programme, EV battery charging and swapping stations will be established across the country, alongside specialised training for young people in EV repairs, maintenance, and assembly.
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