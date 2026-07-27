Youth must help build Ghana today, not tomorrow – MiDA Acting CEO

The Acting Chief Executive of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, has challenged Ghana youth to reject the long-held notion that they are merely "leaders of tomorrow."

He insisted, “instead that they are indispensable partners in building the Ghana’s prosperity today.

Delivering a keynote address at the University of Education, Winneba's Seminar on Conflict and Nation Building on the theme, “The Role of Youth as Partners for Growth and Development in Africa”, Mr. Mould argued that Ghana’s future would depend less on its natural resources and more on the capabilities, character and execution of its people.

“The future is not built tomorrow. It is built today; in classrooms, laboratories, workshops, businesses, communities and universities," he told an audience of students, academics and dignitaries.

Prosperity Is Deliberately Built

Using examples from Singapore, South Korea, Finland and Botswana, Mr. Mould explained that prosperous nations are not necessarily those endowed with abundant natural resources but those that deliberately invest in capable people and strong institutions.

He described development as "the sustained increase in a nation's ability to solve its own problems," stressing that prosperity is achieved through innovation, productivity and disciplined execution rather than rhetoric.

"Resources create potential. Capability converts potential into prosperity," he declared, urging African governments and educational institutions to focus on developing human capital capable of transforming ideas into measurable results.

Universities Must Produce Nation-Builders

The Acting MiDA CEO challenged universities across Africa to move beyond producing graduates and instead cultivate nation-builders equipped to solve real societal challenges.

He proposed that every graduate should leave university with five critical capabilities: critical thinking, execution, value creation, collaboration and strong character.

According to him, while many countries have sound policies and ambitious development plans, they often struggle with implementation.

"Ideas alone do not build nations. Execution does," he said, describing implementation as a national capability that governments, businesses and universities must intentionally develop.

Shift from Job Seekers to Problem Solvers

Addressing students directly, Mr. Mould encouraged them to replace the question, "Where can I find a job?" with "What problem can I learn to solve?"

He noted that societies reward individuals who consistently solve important problems and urged young Africans to invest in skills that create value wherever they go.

"Capability creates opportunity. Capability creates enterprises. Capability creates industries. Capability creates prosperity," he emphasised.

Edudzi Tamakloe Hailed as Youth Leadership Example

Mr. Mould also paid glowing tribute to the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Edudzi Tamakloe, describing his presence at the event as living proof that young Africans are already shaping national development.

He said Mr. Tamakloe's leadership demonstrates that age should never be a barrier to innovation, service or public leadership and challenged students to dream boldly while preparing diligently for future opportunities.

A Call to Build Ghana Through Responsibility

Concluding his address, Mr. Mould urged the next generation to reject mediocrity, entitlement and blame, and instead embrace responsibility, integrity and disciplined execution.

He maintained that history would judge today's generation not by the speeches it delivered or conferences it attended, but by the institutions it strengthened, the opportunities it created and the generation it prepared.

"The Ghana you hope for will not appear because someone else imagined it. It will appear because your generation prepares for it, builds it, protects it and improves it," he concluded to sustained applause.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.