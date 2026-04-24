3 Ghanaians win prestigious award for ‘Best Responsible AI Implementation’ in the world

Kwaw Fletcher Frimpong, Dominic Damoah and Philemon Hini.

In a significant win for African innovation on the global stage, Human In The Loop, an AI governance platform founded by three entrepreneurs from Ghana, has won the People’s Voice Webby Award for Best Responsible AI Implementation at the 30th Annual Webby Awards – joining tech giants including Apple, Google, Netflix, Anthropic, Waymo, and Adobe in the winners' circle.

This public-driven victory demonstrates widespread support for the platform. Over 940,000 people from around the world cast votes in this year’s Webby Awards, with more than 4.6 million votes recorded across 13,000+ entries from 70 countries. When the counting was done, Human In The Loop emerged as the people’s choice for the Best Responsible AI Implementation.

The Problem They’re Solving

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everything from healthcare diagnostics to financial lending decisions, a critical question has emerged: who ensures these systems remain accountable? Human In The Loop was built to answer that question.

The platform provides organisations with tools to maintain human oversight of AI systems, ensuring that decisions are explainable, auditable, and subject to human review when necessary.

The platform has found traction across multiple sectors: Healthcare Providers use it to ensure AI-assisted diagnoses receive proper human review; Financial institutions maintain compliance while leveraging AI for faster decisions; Government agencies build public trust through transparent AI governance; and Tech companies demonstrate a commitment to ethical AI development.

The Innovation Team

Kwaw Fletcher Frimpong is the team lead and an AI security and governance specialist with expertise in building ethical AI frameworks and ensuring compliance across global markets.

Dominic Damoah is a top tech entrepreneur and AI engineer based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with deep technical expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Philemon Hini is an AI engineer and digital forensics leader developing intelligent systems to transform audit, investigations and risk management across the financial sector in Africa.

The Webby Awards

Known as “The Internet’s Highest Honour” by The New York Times, the Webby Awards have been recognising excellence online since 1996. This year’s ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, was hosted by comedian and creator Josh Johnson. The People’s Voice awards are determined entirely by public vote, making them a direct reflection of what internet users value.

“Human In The Loop isn’t just shaping the Internet – they're redefining it,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This honour celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online.”

The 2026 Webby Awards recognised excellence across the technology landscape, with Google named Brand of the Year (13 wins), Anthropic’s Claude receiving Webby Person of the Year, and Waymo winning for Best Responsible AI Implementation.

About Human In The Loop

Human In The Loop is an AI governance platform dedicated to ensuring artificial intelligence remains accountable to human oversight. Engineered by Kwaw Fletcher Frimpong, Dominic Damoah, and Philemon Hini, this helps organisations implement responsible AI practices, maintain compliance with emerging regulations, and build trust through transparent, explainable AI systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.