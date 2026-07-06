33 UBIDS law students omitted from graduation list issue one-week ultimatum for reinstatement

Thirty-three law students of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) say they were unlawfully omitted from last Saturday’s graduation list and have given the School of Law one week to issue their certificates and transcripts or face legal action.

In a statement dated July 6, 2026, Dr. B. E. Norgah, speaking for the affected 2026 Post-First Degree LLB and Regular LLB cohort, described the omission as an “administrative blunder” already admitted by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Kanchebe Derible.

"Among the 33 affected persons are an academic PhD holder and a Professor, both of whom are lecturers in other Universities in Ghana,” Dr. Norgah stated. The group enrolled in the programme, he added, “for the purpose of advancing the rule of law in their respective fields".

According to the statement, the School of Law had earlier published a graduation list and issued account numbers for students to pay a GHS 500 graduation fee. Dr. Norgah said he personally spent about GHS 20,000 to fly himself and four family members from Accra via Tamale, and hired a vehicle to campus to collect his gown.

“Upon arrival, I was presented with a revised list from which my name, together with 32 others, had been omitted without prior notice,” he said.

The group claims some students who wrote special resit examinations were allowed to graduate, while members of the 33 had no resits or referrals throughout their programme.

“Notwithstanding the admission of fault by the University’s highest authority, the School of Law has failed, refused and/or neglected to issue an unqualified apology,” the statement read.

But in a circular dated July 3, 2026, signed by Registrar Dr. Job Asante, UBIDS management said the final graduation list was approved by the Executive Committee of the Academic Board on June 18 and published in the graduation handbook.

The circular stressed that “students qualify for graduation only after their results have been duly considered and approved by the Academic Board. Until such approval is granted, any draft or provisional compilation of names remains an internal working document…

Such documents neither confer graduation status nor constitute official authorization for graduation.”

Management outlined four remedial actions: Convene an emergency Academic Board meeting to consider the results of affected students.

-Publish a supplementary graduation list for those found worthy.

-Issue transcripts and certificates in time for Pre-Bar enrolment, in consultation with the Governing Council.

-Consider interested students for the main graduation in November 2026.



"These strict protocols and administrative procedures for handling results and graduation are meant to protect the integrity of the degrees that our students are aspiring to obtain."

Dr. Asante stated. “Management therefore assures all students that their welfare will always be our concern.”

Despite the circular, the 33 students say they will hold off legal action for one week from July 6 “in demonstration of good faith".

Their demand remains: certificates and transcripts issued “forthwith” to enable Pre-Bar enrolment.

“Take notice that upon the expiration of the said one-week ultimatum without a satisfactory resolution, we shall be compelled to pursue all other legal and administrative remedies,” their statement warned.

The group says it has been advised by “prominent members of the Bar” ready to represent them, and is also considering a media campaign.

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