360 Group Ltd to celebrate market women on Workers’ Day with ‘Odwadini Mpuntuo’

Audio By Carbonatix
May 1 is set aside globally as Workers’ Day, a time to recognize the dedication and contributions of workers across all sectors.
While Ghana celebrates its national workforce, 360 Group Ltd is choosing to spotlight a vital yet often overlooked group: the market women of Ghana.
The company will host the Market Women Health Awareness & Fun Day (Workers’ Day Edition), dubbed 'Odwadini Mpuntuo'.
This full-day event is a wellness -centered celebration designed specifically for traders across all 67 markets in the Greater Accra Region, one of the country’s busiest trading hubs.
Market women are the economic heartbeat of Ghana’s informal sector. From food distribution and textiles to retail and micro-enterprises, their work drives household stability and contributes significantly to national GDP. Yet the demanding nature of their trade means many neglect their own health and well-being.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Daniel Obeng-Fianko, CEO of 360 Group Ltd, explained that the event is a call to wellness among traders.
Supported by all markets in Greater Accra, 360 Group Ltd’s 'Odwadini Mpuntuo' will blend health awareness, appreciation, celebration, and community engagement into one impactful Workers’ Day experience.
Activities lined up for the day include free medical screenings, aerobics sessions, fun games, interactive engagements, health and financial literacy talks, and a special appreciation and recognition ceremony.
This edition will take place at Makola Market on Friday, May 1, 2026. The organizers are calling on all stakeholders and the general public to support this initiative.
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