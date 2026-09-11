$4000 prize package awaits winner of Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon

Medivents Consult organisers of the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon have announced that the winner of this year’s race will take home a total prize package of $4,000.

Mr. William Ezah, the Race Director who announced this at a press conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region said, the winner will pocket a cash prize of GHC18,000 and a travel package of $2,500 to participate in an international marathon in January, 2027.

He said this represents over 100% increment on the previous prize package, adding that the presence of soft drinks giants Tampico Ghana made it possible.

He said the second placed participant will be rewarded with GHC 10,000, plus certificates, medals, among others, with the third place will pocket GHC 5,000 and gifts from sponsors.

In the para version of the 21-kilometer wheelchair race, the winner will receive GHC 5000, with the second place taking home GHC 2500 and the third place pocketing GHC 2,000.

There will be consolation cash prizes for other participants as well medals for all who will participate in the race.

The Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon will be held on Saturday, October 10, at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).

Participants have the choice to run 21 kilometres and 5 kilometres.

The race is expected to attract both elite and amateur runners and keep fit clubs, gyms, and other social groups.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.