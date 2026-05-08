60-year old father arrested for dragging his son with a Quad Bike at North Legon

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his 16-year-old son in a disturbing incident at North Legon in Accra.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on May 6, 2026, preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on May 3 after the teenager went out to play football with friends.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Mante, who is reported to be the biological father of the victim.

The statement revealed that investigations showed the suspect allegedly tied the teenager to a quad motorbike and sped off with him along a road near Adonai Church.

“Police investigations revealed that the suspect, who is the biological father of the victim and has three children with the victim’s mother, allegedly tied the victim to a quad motorbike and sped off with him,” the statement said.

The police added that during the incident, the victim reportedly fell onto the tarred road and was dragged for some distance, sustaining multiple injuries.

“In the process, the victim reportedly fell onto the tarred road near Adonai Church and was dragged along the road, sustaining multiple injuries,” the statement added.

According to the police, the teenager’s screams attracted nearby residents, who intervened and prevented the suspect from continuing the assault.

“The victim’s screams attracted the attention of some residents, who intervened and stopped the suspect from further dragging the victim,” the statement noted.

The victim was later rushed to Legon Hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect was arrested by police officers.

The Police Service disclosed that during investigations, the suspect admitted to the act and claimed he acted out of anger over the victim’s behaviour.

“He has since been charged and put before the court,” the statement said.

The Accra Regional Police Command condemned all forms of violence against children and urged parents and guardians to adopt lawful and non-violent means of disciplining children.

The Command also encouraged members of the public to promptly report cases of abuse to the police or relevant authorities.

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