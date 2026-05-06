Ablakwa assures support for Ghanaian nationals in UAE amid regional tensions

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and protection of Ghanaian citizens living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following reports of injuries sustained during the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6, Mr Ablakwa revealed that he had been engaging directly with members of the Ghanaian community, including those affected by the unrest.

He expressed relief after meeting one of the victims, Philip Degbevi, who had sustained injuries during a missile attack at Dubai International Airport but has since made a full recovery.

The Minister further disclosed that all three Ghanaians injured in the UAE as a result of the recent hostilities are recovering steadily, describing their progress as encouraging.

He also commended UAE authorities for the support extended to the affected individuals, highlighting the importance of international cooperation during crises.

Mr Ablakwa emphasised that the government of Ghana remains committed to ensuring that the victims receive adequate compensation.

He noted that the current administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama, is determined to provide both practical consular assistance and emotional support to Ghanaians in the region, particularly at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

As part of his visit, the Minister also held discussions with leaders of the Ghanaian community in the UAE, assuring them of the government’s solidarity and ongoing engagement.

He acknowledged the concerns of nationals living abroad and reiterated that their safety and wellbeing remain a top priority.

According to official estimates, approximately 60,000 Ghanaians reside in the UAE, contributing to various sectors including aviation, engineering, education, business, domestic services and hospitality.

The Minister praised the resilience and professionalism of the diaspora, noting their important role in strengthening ties between Ghana and the UAE.

Mr Ablakwa also commended Ghana’s diplomatic representatives in the country, including the Ambassador and Consul General, for their efforts in supporting citizens and maintaining strong bilateral relations during challenging circumstances.

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