South Africa expresses regret, promises probe into xenophobic attack on Ghanaians – Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the government of South Africa has expressed regret over recent xenophobic attacks involving Ghanaian nationals in that country and has assured Ghana of investigations into the incident.

According to the Minister, the assurance was given during diplomatic engagements between both countries following reports of harassment captured in viral videos.

“South Africa has expressed regret and assured that it will investigate the xenophobic attack on a Ghanaian in the country and take steps to nip these condemnable acts in the bud,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

He noted that Ghana has strongly condemned the incident and continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the safety and protection of its citizens living in that country.

Mr. Ablakwa further indicated that he had held discussions with his South African counterpart, during which Ghana’s concerns were firmly communicated.

The Minister reiterated that Ghana expects swift and decisive action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and to safeguard the rights and dignity of foreign nationals.

The development comes amid renewed concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa, which has previously affected foreign residents across various communities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and engage South African authorities until full assurances are met.

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