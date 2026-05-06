PABF condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, calls for restrain and dialogue

The Pan-African Business Forum (PABF) has expressed a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, 4 May 2026.

UAE authorities announced a couple of hours ago that it downed 15 missiles and four drones from Iran, adding that it reserved the right to respond to what it called “treacherous” attacks.

In a statement released to the press on the situation, Chairman of the Pan African Business Forum, Dr Ladislas Prosper Agbesi noted that the act constitutes a serious violation of international law and poses a direct threat to regional and global stability. Such aggression is unacceptable and must be firmly rejected by the international community.

“We stand in full solidarity with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates and affirm its sovereign right to take all necessary and lawful measures to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity”, the statement added.

The group also cautioned that the United Arab Emirates must not be undermined or targeted for exercising its sovereign strategic choices.

PABF equally appealed to all African nations, leaders, and institutions to take a clear and unified position in condemning what it termed an act of aggression and to stand firmly in defence of sovereignty, peace, and international order.

In declaring their unwavering support for the United Arab Emirates, the group stressed the need for Tehran to immediately return to negotiations and to avoid any further escalation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.